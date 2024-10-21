Your Go-To Diwali Gift Guide - Unique Present to Brighten Spirits

This Diwali, think outside the mithai box and gift your loved ones something truly special. Our handpicked selection of extraordinary presents marries age-old traditions with contemporary flair, offering a fresh take on festival gifting. From tech-savvy innovations to artisanal treasures, these unique items are designed to light up faces long after the last firecracker fades. Discover gifts that not only celebrate the Festival of Lights but also reflect the vibrant spirit of modern India. Whether for family, friends, or colleagues, these thoughtful choices promise to create lasting memories and strengthen bonds in ways that go far beyond the usual sweet boxes and oil lamps.

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with Kicky and Perky’s Modern Kalaras Pendant





Kicky and Perky’s Kalaras collection boasts exquisite pieces that blend traditional Indian artistry with contemporary elegance, making it a perfect Diwali offering for your loved ones.



Inspired by the intricate Madhubani art form, this pendant showcases a modern interpretation of cultural motifs. Crafted from pure 925 sterling silver and adorned with dazzling moissanite and rhodolite garnet, it captures the essence of Diwali's brightness and joy. The pendant's golden hue symbolizes prosperity and good fortune, while the sparkling moissanite represents the twinkling diyas that light up homes during the festival. The rhodolite garnet adds a touch of deep, rich color, reminiscent of the vibrant rangoli designs that adorn doorsteps.

As Diwali is a time for new beginnings, gifting this Modern Kalaras Pendant is a wonderful way to help your loved ones start the new year with a touch of elegance and cultural pride. Whether worn to a grand Diwali party or a casual family gathering, this pendant is sure to draw admiring glances and start conversations about its unique design.

INR 7149

Offer love and care with Oriflame’s Tender Care range





Illuminate your Diwali celebrations with Oriflame's Tender Care Multi-Purpose Balm—a radiant gift that embodies the spirit of care and renewal. This beloved classic, with its 99.9% natural origin formula enriched with natural oils, beeswax, and vitamin E, is a true miracle worker for your skin, much like the triumph of light over darkness that Diwali represents. Available in six delightful flavors that echo the vibrancy of the festival—Natural, Watermelon, Raspberry, Blackcurrant, Green Apple, and Passion Fruit—this versatile balm nourishes dry cuticles, hands, elbows, lips, and even tames flyaway brow hairs. Like the diyas that protect against darkness, Tender Care hydrates and shields your skin from dryness, leaving it soft, smooth, and ready to glow in the festive lights.



INR 399 - 439

Amazfit Active Edge Smart Watch





Elevate your loved ones' fitness journey with the Amazfit Active Edge—an exceptional smartwatch designed for rugged sport and fitness enthusiasts. Boasting five satellite systems, including GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and QZSS, it ensures precise tracking for all your outdoor adventures. Equipped with an AI Health Coach for gym, outdoor workouts, and exercises, it offers customized training plans through Zepp Coach mode, helping you push your limits. With 10 ATM water resistance, 16 days of battery life, and more than 100 watch faces and sports modes, the Amazfit Active Edge is the ultimate companion for those who seek performance and style in one powerful device. The perfect Diwali gift for fitness lovers!



INR 7,999

Rangita Chiffon Saree with Floral Prints









Celebrate Diwali with this elegant Floral Printed Chiffon Saree from Rangita. The rich green base is adorned with vibrant floral patterns that create a striking contrast, perfect for casual festive gatherings. The lightweight chiffon fabric drapes beautifully, offering both comfort and style, while the floral design adds a fresh, feminine touch. Accompanied by a matching green blouse piece, this saree is ready to be tailored to your taste. Its combination of simple design and sophisticated detail makes it an ideal choice for the festive season.

Price: INR 1,399

Illuminate Your Loved Ones’ Beauty This Diwali by Gifting Them Color Cupid





This Diwali, gift your loved ones the chance to express their beauty with Color Cupid’s vibrant makeup collection. Perfect for anyone looking to elevate their festive look, this range caters to every style, from bold glamour to a soft, radiant finish. Start with the Primer and Foundation for a flawless base, followed by the Lip Duo for a pop of color that hydrates and dazzles. Enhance their festive spirit with the Kajal and Eyeliner, providing that essential sparkle and definition for the eyes. And to ensure they look their best throughout the celebrations, include the BB Cream for a natural glow and the Makeup Remover for a refreshing end to the festivities. It’s a gift that allows them to shine brightly during the celebrations!



Approx INR 2000

Light up Diwali with BenQ’s Screenbar Halo





Illuminate your Diwali celebrations with the BenQ ScreenBar Halo, a thoughtful gift that combines elegance and functionality. This innovative monitor light features adjustable brightness and color temperature, allowing users to tailor their lighting to suit their mood or task. Its smart light sensor automatically adjusts brightness based on ambient conditions, ensuring optimal visibility while reducing eye strain. The USB-powered design makes it easy to connect to any setup, while its sleek, space-saving form sits atop monitors, freeing up valuable desk space. Perfect for students and professionals alike, the ScreenBar Halo enhances productivity and adds a modern touch to any home office. Gift this stylish and practical lighting solution this Diwali, and brighten the lives of your loved ones!



INR 19990

Oriflame’s Giordani Gold Eternal Glow Lipstick SPF 25





This Diwali, give the gift of beauty and care with our luxurious creamy lipstick that combines supreme lip care benefits with a long-lasting, luminous matte finish. Certified by The Vegan Society™, this pigment-rich formula envelops lips in a vibrant, saturated color that lasts. Infused with 84% lip care ingredients, including Hyaluronic Acid and collagen-boosting Lip Revive Peptide, it hydrates, plumps, and smooths lips, visibly reducing fine lines and replenishing moisture over time. Each swipe feels like a moment of self-care, making it the perfect festive gift for soft, smooth, and protected lips with SPF 25.



INR 1,119

Festive Beauty Essentials: Treat Your Loved Ones to WOW Skin Science’s Brightening Kit





Show your loved ones you care with WOW Skin Science’s Vitamin C & Niacinamide Brightening Kit this Diwali. This thoughtful gift includes everything they need for rejuvenated and radiant skin, featuring a Face Wash, Skin Mist Toner, Face Serum, and Face Cream. The powerful duo of Vitamin C and Niacinamide works wonders to brighten dull skin, reduce pigmentation, and improve texture. Your loved ones will appreciate how this kit helps them achieve a smooth, even-toned complexion that glows from within. Perfect for the festive season or as a delightful everyday treat, this gift ensures they feel refreshed and radiant throughout the celebrations and beyond!



INR 1467

Wok Tok Instant Noodles – A Delicious Diwali Gifting Idea





This festive season, surprise your loved ones with a unique and flavorful gift – Wok Tok Instant Noodles. Combining the rich flavors of Pan-Asian cuisine with an Indian twist, Wok Tok brings a gourmet restaurant-like experience straight to your home. Made with better-for-you ingredients and free from palm oil and MSG, it’s the perfect gift for health-conscious foodies and those who enjoy experimenting with global flavors.



Ideal for midnight snacking or a quick meal, Wok Tok Instant Noodles offer a convenient and tasty way to indulge during the festivities. Give your friends and family a gift that stands out this Diwali – delicious, wholesome noodles that bring the joy of authentic Asian dining to every home!

Price: INR 59 onwards

Pamper Your loved ones with the DreamFolks Membership Card





This Diwali, share the gift of comfort and ease with the DreamFolks Aspire Membership Card. Priced at ₹6,999, this card offers an array of thoughtful benefits, including complimentary lounge access at airports and railway stations across India, discounts on global lounge access, and executive sedan airport transfers. With additional savings on beauty services, floral gifting, and Meet & Assist, it’s a gift that adds a touch of luxury to every journey. Celebrate the festival of lights by giving your loved ones a gift that truly pampers and delights.

