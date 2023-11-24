Live
Aadikeshava Movie Twitter Reviews: Live Updates, Fans Reviews
Catch the pulse of Aadikeshava Movie with live Twitter updates and fan reviews
Live Updates
- 24 Nov 2023 7:31 AM GMT
AADIKESHAVA Review— Shy X (@shy_Xtweets) November 24, 2023
⭐⭐1/2 #Sreeleela Dance ✅#PanjaVaisshnavTej
Dialogues and Fights ✅
Interval Banger ✅
Routine Cringe ❌
Weak Story Line ❌
Heavy Fights❌
Music ❌
Skippable for Movie lovers
Watchable for cringe lovers
Follow #AadiKesava#AadikeshavaReview#Spirit pic.twitter.com/SS5ACMMVOY
- 24 Nov 2023 7:12 AM GMT
Good movie #Aadikeshava story screenplay direction bagundi dialgoues comedy emotional scenes anni bagunyai #AadikeshavaReview— South zone (@SouthzoneS87606) November 24, 2023
- 24 Nov 2023 6:28 AM GMT
Dialogues are sharp and impactful, leaving a lasting impression.#AadikeshavaReview#Aadikeshava— Danusha (@Danusha_2023) November 24, 2023
- 24 Nov 2023 6:16 AM GMT
Just watched #Aadikeshava – a power-packed entertainer with thrilling action and heartfelt emotions!#PanjaVaisshnav's captivating screen presence shines, especially in action sequences. Congratulations to the entire team! @sreeleela14 🔥👍#SrikanthNReddy @gvprakash @SitharaEnts… pic.twitter.com/eTrBDVFVRL— SivaCherry (@sivacherry9) November 24, 2023
- 24 Nov 2023 6:09 AM GMT
"Aadikeshava," a mass action film featuring Vaishnav Tej, delivers a blend of love and comedy with cleverly crafted sequences.#AadikeshavaReview#Aadikeshava— Kiran Fan Girl (@black__doll10) November 24, 2023
- 24 Nov 2023 6:09 AM GMT
Good movie #Aadikeshava expect chesina dani kanda inka bagundi chala baga impress chesindi cinema #AadikeshavaReview— Ben10 alienforce (@Ben10alien79978) November 24, 2023
- 24 Nov 2023 5:59 AM GMT
#Aadikeshava Apart from 10 mins interval nothing is good. Wrong song placements & routine commercial movie. The good thing is the movie has short run-time or else the audiences would walk out of the theatre. Finally I can say it's a big disappointment and the worst movie.— Narasimha Reddy (@pnr_simha526) November 24, 2023
- 24 Nov 2023 5:46 AM GMT
#Aadikeshava Manchi cinema e weekend lo family and friends tho veli theatres lo chundadi pakka enjoy chestaru #AadikeshavaReview pic.twitter.com/LYPmi8O2F2— Tilakvarma (@tilakvarma84) November 24, 2023
- 24 Nov 2023 5:44 AM GMT
#Aadikeshava excellent cinema vaishnav tej and srileela perfomances is extordinary in this movie #AadikeshavaReview pic.twitter.com/rUWPjsxrUB— Ishankishan (@ishankishan32) November 24, 2023
- 24 Nov 2023 5:44 AM GMT
#Aadikeshava— ndhi_ni_lolli (@ndhi_ni_lolli) November 24, 2023
Positives :
Intermission 15min
End title card
Negatives :
Cringest acting of hero & heroine
Worst songs placements & bgm
Mixing of all commercial movies
Cringe comedy
Verdict : Roddest film of the year #sreeleela #NagaVamsi#Aadikeshavareview pic.twitter.com/SHqLw1dpeo