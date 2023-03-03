  • Menu
AP Global Investors Summit Live Updates: YS Jagan inaugurates AP Global Investors Summit 2023 in Vizag
Highlights

The grand two-day-long Global Investors' Summit started off with an impressive laser show at Andhra University Engineering College grounds in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries Ltd Mukesh Ambani, CEO of Knauf Sumit Bidani, chief secretary to Government of Andhra Pradesh KS Jawahar Reddy, ministers Buggana Rajendranath and Gudivada Amarnath, among others, inaugurated the morning session of the GIS that saw a packed participation at the venue.


Live Updates

2023-03-03 06:00:33
