AP Global Investors Summit Live Updates: YS Jagan inaugurates AP Global Investors Summit 2023 in Vizag
The grand two-day-long Global Investors' Summit started off with an impressive laser show at Andhra University Engineering College grounds in...
The grand two-day-long Global Investors' Summit started off with an impressive laser show at Andhra University Engineering College grounds in Visakhapatnam on Friday.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries Ltd Mukesh Ambani, CEO of Knauf Sumit Bidani, chief secretary to Government of Andhra Pradesh KS Jawahar Reddy, ministers Buggana Rajendranath and Gudivada Amarnath, among others, inaugurated the morning session of the GIS that saw a packed participation at the venue.
- 3 March 2023 7:41 AM GMT
Jagan and Josh made Andhra Pradesh where abundance meets prosperity: Industrialists
- 3 March 2023 7:41 AM GMT
We will move to Visakhapatnam in days to come: CM reveals in Global investors summit in Visakhapatnam this morning.
- 3 March 2023 7:37 AM GMT
#APGIS2023
Through the #APGlobalInvestorsSummit, we would like to communicate the diverse opportunities that the state has to offer, its robust policies and its commitment to a sustainable long-term growth. - Hon'ble @AndhraPradeshCM
@gudivadaamar @BugganaRaja @GummallaSrijana pic.twitter.com/BcRM7yn1Qv
- 3 March 2023 7:37 AM GMT
#APGIS2023
Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Garu addresses the gathering at the #APGlobalInvestorsSummit and announces several investments.
- 3 March 2023 7:24 AM GMT
#APGIS2023
Sri Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & MD #Reliance Industries Ltd. congratulates the Govt. of #AndhraPradesh for building a dynamic state and says that the state will emerge as a leading destination in India's growth story.
- 3 March 2023 7:10 AM GMT
#APGIS2023 #AndhraPradesh's Tourism Policy 2025 is a testament to the state's vision to encourage the sector and position the state as a leading tourism destination, says Sri Arjun Oberoi Executive Chairman, Oberoi Group, at the #APGlobalInvestorsSummit
- 3 March 2023 7:09 AM GMT
Naveen Jindal: We are working on setting up a 3 million tonne steel plant near Krishnapatnam by investing over Rs 10,000 crores. Over 10,000 people will be getting employment here either directly or indirectly and today we are also going to be signing an MOU for the same.
- 3 March 2023 7:07 AM GMT
#APGIS2023 #AndhraPradesh has signed #greenenergy projects worth INR 80,000 crores making the state a pioneer in the sector says Sri @sumant_sinha, Chairman & MD, Renew Power at the #APGlobalInvestorsSummit
- 3 March 2023 7:07 AM GMT
#APGIS2023 #AndhraPradesh is a welcoming and an efficient state, says Sri Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director, #DalmiaBharat at the #APGlobalInvestorsSummit
- 3 March 2023 6:57 AM GMT
Finance Minister Buggana: The dream is not only to reestablish AP as the industrial hub of India but as a Globe