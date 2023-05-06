Live
AP SSC Results 2023 Live Updates: How to check Andhra Pradesh SSC results
The Board of Secondary Education in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh has announced the date and time for the release of the AP SSC results for 2023. The class 10 results will be made available on May 6, 2023, at 11:00 AM. Students who have taken the AP SSC exams can check their results on the official website of the board, which is bse.ap.gov.in.
Live Updates
- 6 May 2023 6:18 AM GMT
Minister for Education Botsa Satyanarayana and other officials releasing a SSC public examinations results in Vijayawada on Saturday ( Hans photo Ch Venkata Mastan )
- 6 May 2023 6:17 AM GMT
Parvathipuram Manyam district stood first in the results (87.4 percent pass) while Nandyala district is at the last position. On the othwr hand, 95.25 percent students passed in AP residential schools.
- 6 May 2023 6:16 AM GMT
AP SSC results announced
Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana released the SSC public examination results. The examination was held from April 3 to April 18 2023. A Total of 605052 students attended the examination and 437196 students passed the examination with pass percentage of 72.26.
- 6 May 2023 6:15 AM GMT
Ap SSC Results are live Check out Here: https://results.bse.ap.gov.in/
- 6 May 2023 6:08 AM GMT
" Individual Student Wise Results of SSC Public Examinations April 2023 Available Soon" Says official Website
- 6 May 2023 5:45 AM GMT
To check the AP SSC 10th Result 2023, you can visit several websites including the official website results
- bse.ap.gov.in
- manabadi.co.in
To view your results, follow these steps:
Go to the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.
Click on the link for ‘AP SSC Result 2023’ that appears on the homepage.
Enter your hall ticket number in the given field and then click on the ‘get results’ button.
The AP SSC 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.
You can take a printout of the result for future reference.