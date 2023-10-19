Live
- Australian unemployment falls to 3.6%
- I follow forget and forgive, want to leave CM's post, but it's not leaving me: Gehlot
- Rosneft CEO speaks at opening of Fifth Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum in Beijing
- Google partners FACE to combat predatory digital lending apps in India
- Bengal pollution board relaxes decibel limit for firecrackers
- Men's ODI WC: Batting well in middle-overs important for making big scores, says Shubman Gill
- Coal Ministry achieves 500 mn tonnes transportation in first half of 2023-24
- Tesla joins GM, Ford in slowing EV factory ramp as demand fears spread
- AP High Court adjourns Naidu bail plea in Skill Development case
- I-T searches 15 locations linked to Yatharth Hospital in Delhi-NCR, UP
Just In
Bhagavanth Kesari Twitter Review & Rating: : #NandamuriBalakrishna in an age-appropriate and yet power packed Role.
Bhagavanth Kesari Twitter Review & Rating: Discover the stellar performance of #NandamuriBalakrishna in an age-appropriate yet power-packed role. Read...
Bhagavanth Kesari Twitter Review & Rating: Discover the stellar performance of #NandamuriBalakrishna in an age-appropriate yet power-packed role. Read our comprehensive review and find out why this film is a must-watch!
Live Updates
- 19 Oct 2023 10:32 AM GMT
#Bhagavanthkesari - 1 ticket, 4:10 pm , PVR NEXT GALLERIA MALL @ PANJAGUTTA— dhanush RAM (@Dhanush23Ram) October 19, 2023
Bhagavanth Kesari First Day Evening Show TODAY#NandamuriBalakrishna 🔥
One Ticket is Available
250rs ONLYLESS PRICE
DM#BhagavanthKesariOnOct19th #BhagavanthKesariMania#BhagavanthKesariFansHungama pic.twitter.com/hrjMVUYD4A
- 19 Oct 2023 10:08 AM GMT
NBK #BhagavanthKesariMania in Luton Yesterday 🧨🧨🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rUNm3vYuKC— Venu M Popuri (@Venu4TDP) October 19, 2023
- 19 Oct 2023 9:45 AM GMT
Yay @sahugarapati7 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆— thaman S (@MusicThaman) October 19, 2023
Proud of U buddy 🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨🧨#Congratulations on
This Stupendous Success dear Sahhhhhu ❤️#BlockbusterBhagavanthKesari 🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁 https://t.co/sbbwLEP9og
- 19 Oct 2023 9:29 AM GMT
MASSive celebrations for NBK's Oochakotha at the theatres 🔥— Shine Screens (@Shine_Screens) October 19, 2023
Experience the #BhagavanthKesari madness in cinemas near you💥
- https://t.co/rrWPhVwU6B
IN CINEMAS NOW❤️🔥#NandamuriBalakrishna @AnilRavipudi @MsKajalAggarwal @sreeleela14 @rampalarjun @MusicThaman @sahugarapati7… pic.twitter.com/EaRNePF4wd
- 19 Oct 2023 9:10 AM GMT
ఆడపిల్లను షేర్ లా పెంచాలి అంటూ దర్శకుడు అనీల్ రావిపుడి #BhagavanthKesari తో చెప్పిన సందేశం బాగుంది 👌— CNEWS (@9999chaitanya) October 19, 2023
బాలయ్య సెటిల్డ్ పర్ఫార్మెన్స్ తో కొత్తగా కనిపించారు 😍
శ్రీ లీల పాత్ర బాగుంది 👍@MusicThaman చాలా చోట్ల తన స్కోర్ తో Goosebumps చెప్పించారు 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0kPWDA8ddr
- 19 Oct 2023 8:53 AM GMT
#BhagavanthKesari kicks off with a tremendous WOM 🔥— BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) October 19, 2023
NBK rampage from US to the Telugu States💥@bookmyshow records a whopping 10K hourly bookings & USA Premieres smashes a phenomenal $500K+ gross! 🇺🇸🤙#NandamuriBalakrishna @AnilRavipudi @MsKajalAggarwal @sreeleela14… pic.twitter.com/mDVOtyShjX
- 19 Oct 2023 8:33 AM GMT
Massive Celebrations 🦁🦁💥💥💥 #JaiBalayya #BhagavanthKesariMania #BhagavanthKesari #JaiBalayya Vizag Sangam @MusicThaman Anna BGM... 🔥 @AnilRavipudi pic.twitter.com/8NFMYiWakz— Divakar #Devara (@DivakarNTR9999) October 19, 2023
- 19 Oct 2023 8:31 AM GMT
#BhagavanthKesari— 𝐊𝐢𝐭𝐬𝐬𝐬 💫 (@Ki2Tweets) October 19, 2023
ABSOLUTELY KCPD Sir.... 🥳🥳
Perfect Characterizations tho Mass Entertainment ichesav babu @AnilRavipudi 👏👏@sreeleela14 Chinna Singam 💥#NandamuriBalakrishna babu chalu ilanti Mass Characters with manchi stories ♥
Rest of Life జై బాలయ్య జై జై బాలయ్య 🥵 pic.twitter.com/E7y2EYOzg6
- 19 Oct 2023 7:35 AM GMT
#BhagavanthKesari Guntur City All Mornings shows House Full💥🔥#NBK on duty🥁🕺— manabalayya.com (@manabalayya) October 19, 2023
Mass Raampage 🤙🤙🥁🥁#GodofMassesNBK 🦁#NandamuriBalakrishna #BlockBusterBhagavanthKesari#BhagavanthKesariMania pic.twitter.com/vEl3XOBpE7
- 19 Oct 2023 7:34 AM GMT
KCPD in ALL CENTRES WORLD WIDE #BhagavanthKesari pic.twitter.com/lXqyaLkILN— Hanu (@HanuNews) October 19, 2023