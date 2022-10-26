Bhai Dooj 2022: Check out Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Status and WhatsApp images
Live Updates
- 26 Oct 2022 6:56 AM GMT
May Each and Every Day of Your Life Be Full of Happiness and Celebration. Love You. Happy Bhai Dooj Sibling!
- 26 Oct 2022 6:45 AM GMT
May this day bring you joy and happiness, love and light, peace and calm in your life. Happy Bhai Dooj.
- 26 Oct 2022 6:24 AM GMT
May there be wealth in abundance, and may you savour good health forever. Heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.
- 26 Oct 2022 6:15 AM GMT
I hope and pray that the Bond we share be blessed by the almighty always. May Lord shower his love on our family. Happy Bhai Dooj.
- 26 Oct 2022 6:11 AM GMT
Your presence has always made me feel like God is watching over me from Heaven. Thanks brother, for making me feel safe and blessed at all times. Happy Bhai Dooj!!!
- 26 Oct 2022 6:10 AM GMT
You & I are like Tom & Jerry fighting and giggling all day long. No matter how old we grow, we will still keep the madness alive in our relationships. Happy Bhai Dooj Bro!!!
- 26 Oct 2022 6:10 AM GMT
"Your brother is always the first male friend you will have in your life." - Ritu Ghatourey
- 26 Oct 2022 6:04 AM GMT
"Our siblings. They resemble us just enough to make all their differences confusing, and Love no matter what we choose to make of this, we are cast in relation to them our whole lives long." - Susan Scarf Merrell
- 26 Oct 2022 6:02 AM GMT
Bhai dooj 2022: wishes
My beloved Brother, no one will ever be able to keep me from loving you, and wishing you a pleasant and prosperous Bhai Dooj! I'm lucky to have you as a brother! To all the brothers and sisters out there: Happy Bhai Dooj! I can't fail my Brother, who is the source of my pride.