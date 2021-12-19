Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Grand Finale Live Updates: Who will be the winner tonight?
Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Grand Finale Live Updates: The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is all set to kick start shortly and fans are eagerly waiting to know the winner. Sreerama Chandra, Sunny, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Maanas, and Siri Hanmath have emerged as the finalists of this season.
The fifth edition of the reality TV series hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni was launched on September 5 with 19 contestants – 7 Arts Sarayu, Uma Devi, Lahari Shari, Sweta Verma, Nataraj, Hameeda, Shailaja Priya, Lobo, Vishwa, Anee, Ravi, Kajal, Priyanka, Sreerama Chandra, Sunny, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Maanas, Siri Hanmath and Jaswanth aka Jessie - entering the house on the premiere day.
Season five of the Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is creating a special interest among the audience. The grand finale is taking place tonight and the grand event will witness the attendance of multiple celebrities. The promo of the same is already out on Star MAA.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor graced the occasion to promote their upcoming Hindi film Brahmastra. At the same time, the duo is joined by Rajamouli for the promotions of RRR. Shriya Saran also gave a dance performance.
Jagapathi Babu also graced the event to promote his next web series Parampara.
Nani, Krithi Shetty, and Sai Pallavi graced the event to promote the film Shyam Singha Roy.
We also hear that team 83 will grace the occasion to promote their film.
Sukumar and Rashmika are also seen at the event, for the promotions of Pushpa:
Live Updates
- 19 Dec 2021 1:47 PM GMT
Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Grand Finale Live Updates: Alia Bhatt addressed the audience in Telugu. She spoke about Brahmastra and how Ayan Mukerji wanted the film to reach South India.
- 19 Dec 2021 1:46 PM GMT
Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Grand Finale Live Updates: Sunny faints as Alia Bhatt says, "I love you" to him
- 19 Dec 2021 1:40 PM GMT
Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Grand Finale Live Updates: Andarki Namaskaram, Ayan wants South India and reach out to the world with his film - Alia Bhatt
- 19 Dec 2021 1:39 PM GMT
Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Grand Finale Live Updates: Rajamouli welcomes Ayan Mukherjee, Alia Bhatta and Ranbir Kapoor onto the stage
- 19 Dec 2021 1:39 PM GMT
Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Grand Finale Live Updates: Guest SS Rajamouli reveals S means Success and S is Stupid in his surname 'SS'
- 19 Dec 2021 1:18 PM GMT
Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Grand Finale Live Updates: Host Nagarjuna gives the finalists one final task - Hrudayam Ekkadundi
- 19 Dec 2021 1:09 PM GMT
Five finalists deliver a stellar performance to a medley of songs starting with Bheemla Nayak
- 19 Dec 2021 12:59 PM GMT
Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Grand Finale Live Updates: Uma Devi got emotional talking about her family's support; vouches for Sunny
- 19 Dec 2021 12:55 PM GMT
Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Grand Finale Live Updates: I became over conscious after Bigg Boss; I want Sreerama Chandra to win the show- Priya
- 19 Dec 2021 12:54 PM GMT
Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Grand Finale Live Updates: Shanmukh should win as Siri accepted 2nd rank- Jessie