  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Live Updates

Bomma Blockbuster Twitter Review

Bomma Blockbuster Twitter Review
x
Highlights

Bomma Blockbuster is a romantic action entertainer and an upcoming Telugu movie. The movie is Directed by Raj Virat. Movie Features Nandu Vijay...

Bomma Blockbuster is a romantic action entertainer and an upcoming Telugu movie. The movie is Directed by Raj Virat. Movie Features Nandu Vijay Krishna and Rashmi Gautam are in the prominent lead roles. Kireeti Damaraju, Raghu Kunche, and many others are playing prominent roles in this whacky flick.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X