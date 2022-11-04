Bomma Blockbuster Twitter Review
Highlights
Bomma Blockbuster is a romantic action entertainer and an upcoming Telugu movie. The movie is Directed by Raj Virat. Movie Features Nandu Vijay...
Bomma Blockbuster is a romantic action entertainer and an upcoming Telugu movie. The movie is Directed by Raj Virat. Movie Features Nandu Vijay Krishna and Rashmi Gautam are in the prominent lead roles. Kireeti Damaraju, Raghu Kunche, and many others are playing prominent roles in this whacky flick.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS