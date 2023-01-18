BRS Public Meeting LIVE UPDATES: CM KCR, Vijayan, Akhilesh in the first chopper. Kejriwal, Bhagwanth Mann, state Ministers in second chopper
The state assembly elections in Telangana are drawing attention as Chief Minister and BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao prepares to hold a major rally and officially kick off the campaign. Check out Live updates Here
Live Updates
- 18 Jan 2023 5:42 AM GMT
BRS public meeting in Visakhapatnam soon.
A big BRS public meeting in Visakhapatnam soon- AP BRS President Thota Chandrashekhar said . Participating in Khammam Public Meeting along with his , he said date will be fixed for Vizag public meeting soon.
- 18 Jan 2023 5:35 AM GMT
At Yadadri all arjita sevas and VIP darshans cancelled. All protocols in coordination with police of Delhi, Punjab, and Kerala are being followed.
- 18 Jan 2023 5:34 AM GMT
Khammam city has turned pink with huge cutouts buntings and banners
- 18 Jan 2023 5:33 AM GMT
BRS has mobilsed good number of people from AP. People are reaching Khammam by bus and other vehicles
- 18 Jan 2023 5:33 AM GMT
The choppers took off 10 minutes before earlier scheduled time.
- 18 Jan 2023 5:33 AM GMT
After evening public meeting at Khammam all the leaders the three CMs Akilesh etc will go to Vijayawada and board flight for their respective states at Gannavaram airport
- 18 Jan 2023 5:33 AM GMT
They will first visit Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple before going to khammam for inaugurating Kanti Velugu program. Heavy restrictions imposed at Kanti velugu venue. Only the selected people are allowed inside the venue. CS Santhi Kumari will also be present
- 18 Jan 2023 5:32 AM GMT
The chief ministers will reach Yadadri in two choppers, which took off from Begumpet. While CM KCR, Vijayan, Akhilesh in the first chopper. Kejriwal, Bhagwanth Mann, state Ministers in second chopper.