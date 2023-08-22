Live
Just In
Chandrayaan 3 LIVE | Making effort to see tiranga on the Moon: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "History has been created by India's experts and scientists. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has been scaling new heights and now we are making an effort to see that the Tiranga is hoisted on the moon..."
Live Updates
- 22 Aug 2023 9:48 AM GMT
Historic Chandrayaan-3 landing on moon to go live in all educational institutes in Telangana
There is excitement all over the world over the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. The State government has issued instructions to the authorities to make arrangements for every student in Telangana to see this landing. Read more...
- 22 Aug 2023 9:41 AM GMT
Chandrayaan-3: Nation gearing up for Rs 600 crore mission’s '19 minutes of terror'
Suspense and excitement are building up across the nation as India will be attempting to soft land its lander on the moon on Wednesday evening. Read More...
- 22 Aug 2023 9:34 AM GMT
A week of suspense and excitement for Indians
The third week of August, 2023 is a week of suspense, excitement and high spirits for India. On Monday, Indian chess Grandmaster (GM) R.Praggnanandhaa made the nation's spirits reach the moon by entering the finals of the FIDE World Cup defeating world number 3, the American GM Fabiano Caruana. Read more...
- 22 Aug 2023 9:09 AM GMT
Challenging mission but all stages completed accurately: ISRO
"This is a very challenging mission of ISRO. It contained so many stages — firstly, Chandrayaan-3 was put into the Earth's orbit, then it was sent to Moon transfer trajectory, then it reached the Moon's orbit, and now the lander and rover have reached the pre-landing orbit. All these stages have been completed accurately," said RC Kapoor, a former professor at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics.