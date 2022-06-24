Chor bazaar Review and Release day LIVE UPDATES: Darling Prabhas Sending His Best Wishes To Akash
Tollywood's ace director Puri Jagannadh's son Akash Puri made his entry into Tollywood with Andhra Pori movie and is slowly taking up his career with the interesting movies. He is all set to treat his fans with the 'Chor Bazaar' on today.
Tollywood's ace director Puri Jagannadh's son Akash Puri made his entry into Tollywood with Andhra Pori movie and is slowly taking up his career with the interesting movies. He is all set to treat his fans with the 'Chor Bazaar' on today.
Live Updates
- 24 Jun 2022 10:02 AM GMT
Chor Bazaar's title excited everyone while the time of announcement. Jeevan Reddy and Akash combo, the presence of Archana, Sampoornesh Babu and Sunil created much required hype to the film. But, everything went wrong within a few minutes the director went into the narration, Jeevan Reddy deviated from the main plot and tried to touch upon various issues and all the scenes turned out to be non-sync. The routine story and narration, coupled with the lackluster screenplay and direction played the spoilsport.READ MORE
- 24 Jun 2022 9:11 AM GMT
#Chorbazaar it's show Time..🎥😎🍿— PraBa TARAk MANsooR ...❤️😎 (@mansoorntr99) June 24, 2022
Bachchan saab ka Khel..🔥😎🤙🏻
Iam soo Happy.@ActorAkashPuri
Bhaiya...😘 pic.twitter.com/Xu90YRBXXJ
- 24 Jun 2022 8:48 AM GMT
Our heartfelt gratitude to @SrBachchan Saab for his kind words and wishes♥️🙏🏻#ChorBazaar In Cinemas Now @ActorAkashPuri @gehna_sippy @GeorgeReddyG1 @IVProductions_ @sureshvarmaz @DopJagadeesh @sureshbobbili9 @uv_creations@GskMedia_PR @LahariMusic @primeshowfilms pic.twitter.com/o09pNSMsks— Sreenivas Gandla (@SreenivasPRO) June 24, 2022
- 24 Jun 2022 8:42 AM GMT
Lately, the Pan Indian Tollywood Star Prabhas conveyed his wishes to the cast and crew of Chor Bazaar. Chor Bazaar is an upcoming flick by Akash Puri, son of Puri Jagannath. This movie is hitting screens today. In this regard, hero Prabhas wished Akash Puri and the entire team of Chor Bazaar a grand success on his official Instagram handler.
Prabhas wrote, ''All the best to my brother actor Akash Puri and team #Chorbazaar for their grand release tomorrow!''
The most awaited film stars Akash Puri, and Gehna Sippy is in the lead roles, while Subbarju, Sunil, Sampoornesh Babu, and others will be in key roles. The expectations for the film increased after Prabhas personally wished the movie team. In this movie, Akash Puri is seen as a hardcore fan of Big B Amitabh Bachan, which is releasing today.
- 24 Jun 2022 8:37 AM GMT
#Chorbazaar In Cinemas Now— BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) June 24, 2022
Watch it in your nearest theatres @ActorAkashPuri @gehna_sippy @GeorgeReddyG1 @IVProductions_ @sureshvarmaz @DopJagadeesh @sureshbobbili9 @uv_creations@GskMedia_PR @LahariMusic @primeshowfilms pic.twitter.com/BKWgllmtp6
- 24 Jun 2022 8:37 AM GMT
Morning show collections in most of the theatres are better for #Chorbazaar compared to other releases on 24th June. Let’s see if this film has enough to sustain it! pic.twitter.com/gRrYb2yzMZ— idlebrain.com (@idlebraindotcom) June 24, 2022
- 24 Jun 2022 8:01 AM GMT
#Chorbazaar In Cinemas Now— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) June 24, 2022
Watch it in your nearest theatres @ActorAkashPuri @gehna_sippy @GeorgeReddyG1 @IVProductions_ @sureshvarmaz @DopJagadeesh @sureshbobbili9 @uv_creations@GskMedia_PR @LahariMusic @primeshowfilms pic.twitter.com/BF0iiceWra
- 24 Jun 2022 7:28 AM GMT
#Chorbazaar— Sharrp 420 (@sharrp420) June 24, 2022
Audience reaction pic.twitter.com/gAEi2kmf8S
- 24 Jun 2022 7:26 AM GMT
Which one is your weekend movie treat— Magic Axis (@magic_axisoffl) June 24, 2022
Tell us in comment section
1.sammathame
2.Chor Bazaar
3.Konda
4.jugjug jiyo#Magicaxis #movie #moviesupdates #weekendmovies #moviestreet #sammathame #chorbazaar #kinda #jugjugjiyo #newmovies #telugucinema #bollywoodmovies #newmovie pic.twitter.com/OTxqfN5gNC
- 24 Jun 2022 7:18 AM GMT
uffff .. what to say .. this is so gratifying .. my love and respect .. ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/5X0BRlVRgK— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 23, 2022