Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates: India reports 2.85 lakh new daily cases, 665 deaths in last 24 hours
Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates today on 26 January 2022: Latest news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India, Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, the number of infections, vaccination and night curfew.
- 26 Jan 2022 3:56 AM GMT
India recorded 2,55,874 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 16.39 per cent lower than Monday's 3.06 lakh figure. The total infection tally in India - the second worst-hit country after the US - is at almost 3.98 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data.
