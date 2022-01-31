Coronavirus Omicron in India Live Updates: India reports 2.09 lakh new Covid cases and 959 deaths
Highlights
Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates today on 31 January 2022: Latest news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India, Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, the number of infections, vaccination and night curfew.
Coronavirus Omicron Live Updates today News on 31 January 2022: Latest news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India, Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, the number of infections, vaccination and night curfew.
Live Updates
- 31 Jan 2022 4:57 AM GMT
India reports 2.09 lakh new Covid-19 cases and 959 deaths in the last 24 hours
- 31 Jan 2022 4:57 AM GMT
Global Covid caseload tops 374.3 million, reports IANS
Next Story