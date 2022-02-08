Coronavirus Omicron in India Live Updates: India reports 67,597 new Covid-19 cases, 1,188 deaths
Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates today on 8 February 2022: Latest news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India, Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, the number of infections, vaccination and night curfew.
Coronavirus in india: India reports 67,597 fresh COVID 19 cases, 1,80,456 recoveries and 1,188 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Active cases: 9,94,891 (2.35%)
Death toll: 5,02,874
Daily positivity rate: 5.02%
Total vaccination: 1,70,21,72,615
Live Updates
- 8 Feb 2022 4:18 AM GMT
Global Covid caseload tops 397 million
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 397 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.74 million and vaccinations to over 10.07 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 397,053,590 and 5,749,136, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,071,840,408.
- 8 Feb 2022 4:18 AM GMT
China reports 65 new local Covid-19 cases
China on Monday recorded 65 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.Of the new local infections, 64 were reported in Guangxi and one in Tianjin, Xinhua reported citing the commission report.Monday also saw seven provincial-level regions reporting 40 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission.
- 8 Feb 2022 4:17 AM GMT
COVID-19 in Mizoram: Mizoram reported 2239 recoveries on 7th February. Active cases at 11,767 and total deaths 623.
- 8 Feb 2022 4:16 AM GMT
