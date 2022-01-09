Coronavirus Omicron cases in India Live Updates: India reports 1,59,632 Covid cases, 327 deaths in the last 24 hours
Coronavirus Omicron cases in India News Live Updates today on 9 January 2022: Latest news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India, Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, the number of infections, vaccination and night curfew.
- 9 Jan 2022 4:13 AM GMT
Omicron in India: A total of 3,623 Omicron cases were reported in 27 states/UTs of India so far. The number of persons recovered is 1,409: Union health ministry
- 9 Jan 2022 4:11 AM GMT
Coronavirus in India: India reports 1,59,632 fresh Covid cases, 40,863 recoveries, and 327 deaths in the last 24 hours
