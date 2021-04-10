CSK vs DC IPL 2021 Live Score: Delhi Capitals Opt to Field First

CSK vs DC IPL 2021 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match two of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Saturday (April 10). The game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

The first match of the IPL 2021, which was between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ended in RCB's favour as they clinched a nail-biting win by just two wickets in Chennai.



Last season, CSK failed to beat DC in the group stage, with Delhi winning both games. While DC qualified for their maiden IPL final, it was for the first time that the MS Dhoni-led CSK failed to go past the group stage. However, ahead of the Saturday game, CSK will be counting on their huge head-to-head lead of 15-8 over DC.



In the absence of DC's regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, who has been ruled out because of a shoulder injury, Rishabh Pant is set to lead the side for IPL 2021.



Ahead of his first IPL game as captain, Pant said," It will be extra special to walk out for the toss with MS Dhoni tomorrow. This will be the first time that I will be leading an IPL team and the first match is against Mahi bhai. I have learned a lot from him, and I have gained a lot of experience from him. Hopefully, I can use this experience against him, and we can win this match. That's what I am looking forward to."



The Wankhede Stadium has aided the fast bowlers more than the spinners and the last three IPL seasons have witnessed pacers picking up 139 wickets in comparison to spinners' 45. DC's fast bowling duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were among the top four bowlers of IPL 2020. Rabada finished with the most wickets – 30, while Nortje bagged 22. These two could make a vital difference for DC during their opening game of IPL 2021 on Saturday.







Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Squads:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(c&wk), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Imran Tahir, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Bhagath Varma, Harishankar Reddy, KM Asif, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi



Delhi Capitals (DC): Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(c&wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel



Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan





Follow Live Cricket Score and updates of IPL 2021, CSK vs DC

