CSK vs DC Live Cricket Score, IPL 2020 Match 7 Updates: MS Dhoni wins toss, Chennai Super Kings to bowl

CSK vs DC Live Cricket Score IPL 2020: In the Match 7 of 13th edition of Indian Premier league (IPL 2020), the battle would be the most experienced and youngest captains -- MS Dhoni and Shreyas Iyer -- when Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals at Dubai international cricket stadium on Friday.
TOSS Update: Chennai Super Kings win the toss and field
CSK vs DC live: Playing XI
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan
Squads
Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav, Keemo Paul
Here's all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 7, CSK vs DC cricket match:
When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL match take place?
The CSK vs DC IPL match will be held on September 25, Friday.
Where will the CSK vs DC IPL match be played?
The venue for Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
What will be the timings of the CSK vs DC IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 7 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time CSK vs DC toss will take place?
The CSK vs DC live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the CSK vs DC IPL match live?
The CSK vs DC IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between CSK vs DC?
You can watch the live streaming of CSK vs DC match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
Live Updates
- 25 Sep 2020 2:02 PM GMT
CSK vs DC Live Score: Deepak Chahar has the new ball in his hand for Chennai Super Kings. Prithvi Shaw will take the first strike for Delhi Capitals with Shikhar Dhawan at the other end. The battle between IPL 2020's oldest and youngest captains begins in Dubai!
- 25 Sep 2020 1:51 PM GMT
CSK vs DC Live: A look at the Playing XI for CSK vs DC
- 25 Sep 2020 1:32 PM GMT
CSK vs DC live toss update: Dhoni wins toss and elects to bowl first
- 25 Sep 2020 1:30 PM GMT
Match starts at 19:30 IST
- 25 Sep 2020 1:06 PM GMT
PITCH REPORT: "We've seen scores in the range of 150-160 and last night, KL Rahul put on a T20 masterclass here. He made the most of what is a terrific pitch," reckons Michael Slater. "It is a beautiful wicket... spin bowlers have done really well. The seam bowlers are picking up the majority of their wickets by bowling short," reckons Kevin Pietersen.
- 25 Sep 2020 12:41 PM GMT
CSK vs DC Live: Chennai Super Kings has left for the Sheikh Zayed Stadium for its third IPL encounter.