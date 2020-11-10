Dubbaka Bypoll Results Live Updates: votes counting would begin from 8 AM
Dubbaka Bypoll Results Live Updates: All eyes are on Dubbaka By-Election result which will be declared on Today. The Election Commission has made arrangements for counting to take place at the Indur Engineering College, Siddipet.
Dubbaka Bypoll Results Live Updates: All eyes are on Dubbaka bypoll result which will be declared on Tuesday. The Election Commission has made arrangements for counting to take place at the Indur Engineering College, Siddipet. The constituency is witnessing a triangular contest between TRS, BJP and Congress candidates.
The constituency is witnessing a triangular contest between TRS, BJP and Congress candidates. While all three parties claim that their candidate would win, exit polls say that the main fight is between TRS and BJP while Congress may finish in third position.
Counting would begin from 8 am. Initially, postal ballots and service votes counting will be taken up. Counting would be spread over 23 rounds at 14 tables.
Live Updates
- 10 Nov 2020 3:06 AM GMT
Strong rooms opened
Strong room in which all the EVMs are stored is being opened and will be transferred to counting center
- 10 Nov 2020 2:46 AM GMT
Who contested how many votes in 2018 Dubbak Elections?
In 2018 Dubbak Elections, Mr. Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy won and secured 89,298 votes, Meddula Nageshwara Reddy secured 26,790 votes and Raghunandan Rao from BJP secured 22,595 votes
- 10 Nov 2020 2:42 AM GMT
Who are the contestants in Dubbak ByElections 2020?
A total of 46 candidates filed their nominations for Dubbaka by-election and 23 candidates contested in Dubbak by-elections 2020. Star candidates of Dubbaka By-elections 2020 are Solipeta Sujatha wife of Ramalinga Reddy was fielded by TRS while BJP fielded M Raghunandan Rao and this is the third time Mr. Raghunandan Rao is contesting, Congress nominated Cheruku Srinivas Reddy.
- 10 Nov 2020 2:29 AM GMT
How counting happens in Dubbaka ByPoll Results?
First Postal Ballots and Service Votes will be counted. Votes counting of Dubbaka Byelections will be done on 14 Tables and 23 rounds. Security arrangements were made to avoid any untoward incidents near Indur Engineering College. By afternoon, we will be able to project a Winner of Dubbaka By Election.
- 10 Nov 2020 2:24 AM GMT
How many votes are polled in Dubbaka ByElections 2020?
1,64,192 Votes are polled in 315 Polling Stations, 1453 Postal Ballots and 51 Service Votes are polled in Dubbaka Bypoll elections
- 10 Nov 2020 2:23 AM GMT
Dubbaka ByPoll Results: Counting is scheduled to start by 8AM at Indur Engineering College which is at outskirts of Siddipet.