Dubbaka Bypoll Results Live Updates: votes counting would begin from 8 AM

Dubbaka Bypoll Results Live Updates: All eyes are on Dubbaka bypoll result which will be declared on Tuesday. The Election Commission has made arrangements for counting to take place at the Indur Engineering College, Siddipet. The constituency is witnessing a triangular contest between TRS, BJP and Congress candidates.

The constituency is witnessing a triangular contest between TRS, BJP and Congress candidates. While all three parties claim that their candidate would win, exit polls say that the main fight is between TRS and BJP while Congress may finish in third position.

Counting would begin from 8 am. Initially, postal ballots and service votes counting will be taken up. Counting would be spread over 23 rounds at 14 tables.