Entertainment LIVE Updates: Latest Tollywood and Bollywood News on 26 July 2020
Latest Tollywood News & Tollywood Latest Update
Entertainment Live Updates Today, 25 July 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Tollywood news and Tollywood Latest update from Tollywood and Bollywood. You can find all the latest news from Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam movies as they break.
- 26 July 2020 4:53 AM GMT
Tollywood News: Senior actor Manchala Suryanarayana who appeared in various movies and Television serials died of a heart attack here at his house in Rajeev Nagar colony in Erragadda on Saturday. Read Full Story
