Entertainment LIVE Updates: Tollywood and Bollywood Latest News Today 14 August 2020

- 14 Aug 2020 11:46 AM GMT
Condition of legendary singer SP Balasubramaniam critical. He was admitted to a hospital in Chennai on August 5 as he tested positive for Corona. He has now been shifted to ICU.
- 14 Aug 2020 9:15 AM GMT
Tollywood News: With the buzz that Nani's V is hitting an OTT platform, there is a lot of buzz on social media about the other films following the similar way. Ravi Teja's Krack is in the final stages of the shoot and the makers of Krack too received OTT offers. The film unit declined all the offers and specified that they will release the film in theatres alone.
- 14 Aug 2020 9:14 AM GMT
Kollywood News: Shruti Haasan is currently busy working on a couple of projects. The first one is Laabam, starring Vijay Setupathi. Another film is Krack, starring Ravi Teja. Now, the actress is all set to do another film. She signed a new film with Simbhu in the lead role. Mysskin is the director of the film.
- 14 Aug 2020 9:14 AM GMT
Bollywood News: Several Bollywood stars, including Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra have now joined the growing social media campaign demanding a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
- 14 Aug 2020 9:13 AM GMT
Tollywood News: Sai Dharam Tej, who has been doing distinct films right from the beginning of his career, has now signed up to do a new movie. Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP, which has been producing big-ticket movies for several years, and Sukumar Writings, the force behind movies offering variety, are going to produce the film. Star producer BVSN Prasad will be bankrolling the project.
- 14 Aug 2020 9:12 AM GMT
Tollywood News: Aha is one of the streaming platforms in Telugu that is generating a lot of interest among the audiences. Slowly, the platform is coming up with engaging stories. In a recent press conference, Allu Aravind confirmed that they are coming up with 42 shows on Aha.
- 14 Aug 2020 9:11 AM GMT
Bollywood News: Actors Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda will pair up for the first time in a quirky, contemporary social comedy, which will hit the screens on July 9 next year.
- 14 Aug 2020 9:10 AM GMT
Preksha Mehta, Manmeet Grewal, Anupama Pathak and Sameer Sharma. These names share two things in common. All of them are actors by profession, and all of them unfortunately committed suicide during the lockdown. The crisis and uncertainty that the Covid-induced lockdown brought in its wake was perhaps too much and they could not deal with its pressure.
- 14 Aug 2020 4:12 AM GMT
Bollywood News: Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan who recently got discharged from Nanavati hospital after getting treated for Covid-19 pandemic has planted a new Gulmohar sapling in his garden. This ace actor took to his Instagram and dropped the pics and made us witness his picturesque garden.
- 14 Aug 2020 4:10 AM GMT
Tollywood News: Although the engagement date was not announced earlier, Mega family daughter Niharika Konidela gets engaged to Chaitanya JV in a private ceremony a few hours back. The gala event was attended by all the mega family members including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and their sisters. All were seen gleaming in the classy attires and enjoyed the event to the core.