Tollywood: Allu Aravind confirms talks with Chiranjeevi for Aha

Tollywood: Aha is one of the streaming platforms in Telugu that is generating a lot of interest among the audiences. Slowly, the platform is coming up with engaging stories. In a recent press conference, Allu Aravind confirmed that they are coming up with 42 shows on Aha. They also announced a new show with Allu Aravind.

Allu Aravind hoped that big stars will make their entry on OTT space and he is happy to come up with back to back projects. Aravind plans to come up with new shows every weekend. He revealed the upcoming plans of Aha at the press conference and expressed a hope that the platform emerges as a top streaming platform in a less time.

Today, Johaar and Metro Kathalu released on the streaming platform.