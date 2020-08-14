X
Shruti Haasan to romance Simbhu?

Shruti Haasan is currently busy working on a couple of projects

Kollywood: Shruti Haasan is currently busy working on a couple of projects. The first one is Laabam, starring Vijay Setupathi. Another film is Krack, starring Ravi Teja. Now, the actress is all set to do another film. She signed a new film with Simbhu in the lead role. Mysskin is the director of the film.

Mysskin's last film is Psycho, that became a hit at the box-office. Now, the pre-production works are going on for this new movie. The buzz is that Shruti's role will have a lot of importance in the movie. The actress liked the script and has immediately given a nod to do the movie.

Shruti Haasan also agreed to do a small part in Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab. More details on the film with Simbhu will come out soon.

