Entertainment LIVE Updates: Tollywood and Bollywood Latest News Today 29 August 2020
Entertainment Live Updates Today, 29 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Tollywood news and Bollywood Latest update from Tollywood and Bollywood. You can find all the latest news from Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam movies as they break.
Live Updates
- 29 Aug 2020 5:16 AM GMT
Tollywood News: Akkineni Nagarjuna did not start out looking like a Cupid (Manmadhudu). He was different, very lean and had a personality of a absolute shy boy. He was rigid, had no strong voice, no great body language and was slightly awkward in front of camera. Read Full Story
- 29 Aug 2020 5:15 AM GMT
Tollywood News: Matinee Entertainment's 6th film titled 'Wild Dog', starring Akkineni Nagarjuna in the main lead. Directed by Ahishor Solomon, the film's shooting is in progress and the film is 70% canned. Read Full Story