Entertainment News Live Updates: CHIRANJEEVI - BOBBY FILM RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCED
Entertainment news Live Updates: The Hans India blog provides you with the latest Tollywood news from India, Bollywood, and Kollywood. You can find all the live entertainment News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Live Updates
- 24 Jun 2022 10:03 AM GMT
Here is the first look poster of @offl_Lawrence master’s #Ruthran— vijayantony (@vijayantony) June 24, 2022
Best wishes to the debutant director @kathiresan_offl sir
Wishes to the team 👍 pic.twitter.com/8MXbvrWwip
- 24 Jun 2022 9:03 AM GMT
#PawanKalyan & #SaiDharamTej's #VinodhayaSitham Telugu remake pooja ceremony happened Today morning !! pic.twitter.com/BowozT9Meh— Fukkard (@Fukkard) June 24, 2022
- 24 Jun 2022 8:54 AM GMT
Samantha Prabhu is the Most Popular Female Star in India… This report by Ormax speaks a lot about the wave of change that has hit the world of entertainment in the last two years! Well deserved to top this list @samanthaprabhu2 pic.twitter.com/yy1ZX85aEE— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 24, 2022
- 24 Jun 2022 8:43 AM GMT
RANBIR VS SANJAY DUTT: 'SHAMSHERA' TRAILER IS SENSATIONAL... This one is meant for the BIG SCREENS only... #RanbirKapoor is back with a bang with #Shamshera... #ShamsheraTrailer:pic.twitter.com/T3zswHX067— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2022
- 24 Jun 2022 7:32 AM GMT
Please watch #Sammathame in your nearest theatres. 💕 pic.twitter.com/66q2lypAFX— Chandini Chowdary (@iChandiniC) June 24, 2022
- 24 Jun 2022 7:24 AM GMT
#SitaRamamTeaser Stamped & Sealed today, Delivering tomorrow at 4 PM!— Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) June 24, 2022
Our first letter to you! We're excited, how excited are you?#SitaRamam @dulQuer @mrunal0801 @iamRashmika @iSumanth @hanurpudi @Composer_Vishal @VyjayanthiFilms @SwapnaCinema @SonyMusicSouth #SitaRamamFromAug5 pic.twitter.com/kooG4YdLGI
- 24 Jun 2022 7:17 AM GMT
Mega star @KChiruTweets, Power Star @PawanKalyan, King @iamnagarjuna— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) June 24, 2022
And Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni graced the Royal wedding #JhanviNarang, #Aditya
And blessed the beautiful couple. #NarayanDasNarang @AsianSuniel@AsianCinemas_ #JhanviWedsAditya pic.twitter.com/AYjidSFyOl
- 24 Jun 2022 7:07 AM GMT
BOSS @KChiruTweets & CHIEF @PawanKalyan Garu Graced The Grand Wedding of #JhanviNarang and #Aditya ❤️!!pic.twitter.com/NEqBZgRJ8d— Ardent PawanKalyan Fans™ (@ArdentPSPKFans) June 23, 2022
- 24 Jun 2022 7:07 AM GMT
BOSS OF MASSES 💥🔥#MegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/5kSBDyu7UY— Team Chiru (@Team_Chiru) June 23, 2022
- 24 Jun 2022 7:07 AM GMT
Siva Karthikeyan & Pawan Kalyan at #Prince film Producer Jhanvi Narang’s daughter Wedding function. pic.twitter.com/RO9ZM2A3Ah— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) June 24, 2022