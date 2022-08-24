Facebook Down: Check out Hilarious memes Trending on Twitter
Facebook users have been reporting issues with their service this morning as their homepage has not been showing regular posts.
Live Updates
- 24 Aug 2022 7:48 AM GMT
Everyone on twitter coming over from @facebook to investigate 🧐#facebook #hacked pic.twitter.com/q8ZssQrGqR— Destiny OBrien (@Sunnydeeraee) August 24, 2022
- 24 Aug 2022 7:44 AM GMT
People searching for their Home Feed on Facebook:#facebookdown #facebookhacked pic.twitter.com/IQOd6ASZsA— Rajeshwari Goswami (@_rajeshwari24) August 24, 2022
- 24 Aug 2022 7:43 AM GMT
meanwhile at Facebook server rooms.... pic.twitter.com/to6ZBDTtA2— Sarafina ~ 🔞 (@astral_seraph) August 24, 2022
- 24 Aug 2022 7:40 AM GMT
Bro the hell just happen 😅 #Facebook pic.twitter.com/2Zs4Zfefsv— SwaggyBrutality™ (@ubarkov) August 24, 2022
- 24 Aug 2022 7:39 AM GMT
Mark Zuckerberg right now 😂 #facebook #facebookhacked #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/xVHGtpeSXh— Adil (@marketngs) August 24, 2022
- 24 Aug 2022 7:38 AM GMT
Just Marc Zuckerberg trying to solve facebook bug 😂— Canis Anthus 🥷 (@idickfih1) August 24, 2022
#facebookhacked pic.twitter.com/fntpy0vS7r
- 24 Aug 2022 7:37 AM GMT
Is anyone else’s Facebook News Feeds being flooded with posts to celebrity’s pages? pic.twitter.com/fufLVvhcOz— Jazz Bennett (@jazzbennett_) August 24, 2022
- 24 Aug 2022 7:37 AM GMT
Facebook is drunk. pic.twitter.com/cY4yFFuayo— K. Harrison Boutwell (@KHBoutwell) August 24, 2022
- 24 Aug 2022 7:37 AM GMT
Whats going on with facebook???Anyone else having problems? Me getting on #Facebook pic.twitter.com/8mfGpwaqrl— Vintage Matthew (@MatthewVintage) August 24, 2022
- 24 Aug 2022 7:37 AM GMT
Who else came to Twitter to figure out what is happening to #Facebook ? pic.twitter.com/25l56hFYJ1— SoftballMom33 (@TheIrrelevant88) August 24, 2022