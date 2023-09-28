Ganesh Visarjan / Nimajjanam Live Updates: All set for smooth Ganesh Nimajjanam in Hyderabad

Hyderabad to turn out in force to bid adieu to Lord Ganesha as the grand spectacle begins on Thursday. As the city sees hoopla all around over wrapping up of the 10-day festivities with the immersion of thousands of Ganesh idols in various waterbodies, the mammoth Ganesh procession, with all its sound and glory will kick start from Khairtabad at 9 am followed by Balapur after the auction of iconic laddu.

With Khairtabad and Balapur Ganeshas leading the colourful procession, wherein musical bands and dance troupes entertain the onlookers enroute the immersion point, the city will be immersed in devotion.

As the time ticks on, scores of smaller processions from different parts of the city inch towards the Tank Bund. Sporting saffron caps, youth in huge numbers will participate in the festivities with zeal and zest. Following massive turnout of devotees to view the magnificent event, a security blanket has been cast over the city to ensure smooth conduct of the immersion festivities. Hans India brings you Live updates by its team of reporters on the ground.