Just In
Ganesh Visarjan / Nimajjanam Live Updates: All set for smooth Ganesh Nimajjanam in Hyderabad
Stay updated with live coverage of Ganesh Visarjan (Nimajjanam) in Hyderabad. Follow along for smooth and exciting updates on this grand festival.
Hyderabad to turn out in force to bid adieu to Lord Ganesha as the grand spectacle begins on Thursday. As the city sees hoopla all around over wrapping up of the 10-day festivities with the immersion of thousands of Ganesh idols in various waterbodies, the mammoth Ganesh procession, with all its sound and glory will kick start from Khairtabad at 9 am followed by Balapur after the auction of iconic laddu.
With Khairtabad and Balapur Ganeshas leading the colourful procession, wherein musical bands and dance troupes entertain the onlookers enroute the immersion point, the city will be immersed in devotion.
As the time ticks on, scores of smaller processions from different parts of the city inch towards the Tank Bund. Sporting saffron caps, youth in huge numbers will participate in the festivities with zeal and zest. Following massive turnout of devotees to view the magnificent event, a security blanket has been cast over the city to ensure smooth conduct of the immersion festivities. Hans India brings you Live updates by its team of reporters on the ground.
Live Updates
- 28 Sep 2023 4:13 AM GMT
All preparations is been done at Crane no 4
All preparation is been done at Crane no 4 tandbund, till Khairatabad Ganesh immersion takes place no other immersions will take place over here
Within a hour the Bada Ganesh is about to reach Telugutally flyover.
Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra has begun as per schedule, huge crowd has joined the procession.
- 28 Sep 2023 4:00 AM GMT
36 persons to try their luck in Balapur Laddu Auction
Balapur Laddu Auction will see 36 participants bidding for the sacred laddu. The bidders have come from different districts. A realtor from Khammam said he was ready to bid even for Rs one crore. The priced Laddu which was auctioned for Rs 24.6 lakhs is expected to go big this time. Read More
- 28 Sep 2023 3:42 AM GMT
Police Drone teams monitoring Ganesh idol immersion closely
Special drone teams have been deployed to monitor closely the movement of people and Ganesh idol immersion across the idol procession routes in the city.
Police said the drone teams are recording the idol procession and reviewing instantly the flood of people to visit the immersion spots. Based on inputs, police will take extra safety measures mainly to avoid any untoward incidents. Read More
- 28 Sep 2023 3:35 AM GMT
Slowly Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra is proceeding
Slowly Khairatabad Ganesh Shobha Yatra is proceeding,several devotees are seen dancing and rejoicing in tune of drums beats.
Few members of puja committee are seen clearing the way of procession. Read More
- 28 Sep 2023 3:34 AM GMT
Ganesh procession : Police Commissioner urges denizens to ‘stay indoors’
Citing possible overcrowding of arterial roads, particularly those connecting the Tankbund and Necklace road, City police commissioner CV Anand urged denizens to avoid venturing outside.
Anand while pointing out the possible scenario urged people to stay indoors and watch proceedings live on Tv channels. Read More
- 28 Sep 2023 3:19 AM GMT
Famous Balapur Laddu is ready for auction today at a whopping price
In view of election season, all eye are on Balapur Laddu auction this year. It is known that political leaders or their family members actively participate in laddu auction and win it considering auspicious. This time, several ticket aspirants are expected to join the auction.
Last year, the Balapur Ganesh Laddu has been auctioned at a rate of Rs 24,60,000 and the highest bidder was Ranga Reddy Farmers' association convener Vangeti Laxma Reddy.
The laddu auction began in 1994 and continued till date. Laddu auction was not conducted in 2020 due to Corona pandemic.
Deatils of Laddu auction from 1994 Read More
- 28 Sep 2023 3:10 AM GMT
BALAPUR laddu 36 people registered. A real estate dealer from Khammam says ready even to bid the ladoo for Rs 1 crore.
The balapur organisers are allowing only 2 people at bidding site. It started 30 years back with Rs 400 and in 2022 in fetched Rs 24.60 lakhs
- 28 Sep 2023 2:35 AM GMT
Get ready, Commuters and Devotees! Traffic Advisory Today...
To ensure a seamless and safe Ganesh Immersion Procession, Hyderabad Traffic Police have got the perfect route map for you! Let's keep the celebrations smooth and traffic-free.