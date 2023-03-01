Hyderabad, Telangana News Live Updates: Minister KTR inaugurated the new facility of CyberArk in Hyderabad.
Live Updates today on 1 March 2022: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Andhra...
2023-03-01 06:48:31
- 1 March 2023 7:41 AM GMT
BRS Chief KCR appoints BRS Divisional Coordinators for various divisions in Maharashtra.— BRS Party (@BRSparty) March 1, 2023
➡️ Dasarath Sawanth, Nashik
➡️ Balasaheb Jairam Deshmukh, Pune
➡️ Vijay Tanaji Mohite, Mumbai
➡️ Somnath Thorat, Aurangabad
➡️ Dyanesh Wakudkar, Nagpur
➡️ Nikhil Deshmukh, Amaravathi pic.twitter.com/xLMGXp4V3j
- 1 March 2023 6:50 AM GMT
Minister KTR inaugurated the new facility of CyberArk in Hyderabad.
Minister @KTRBRS inaugurated the new facility of @CyberArk in Hyderabad.— Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) March 1, 2023
It is the company's largest development centre outside of Israel.
Cyber Ark, the global leader in Identity Security, is expanding its worldwide research & development resources. #HappeningHyderabad pic.twitter.com/TtZF9p2e7f
