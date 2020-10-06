IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, MI vs RR: Rohit Sharma wins toss, Mumbai Indians opt to bat
IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, MI vs RR: Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians are set to take the field against Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals tonight at the Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the 20th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.
IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, MI vs RR: TOSS – Rohit Sharma wins toss, Mumbai Indians opt to bat
Squads:
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Capt.), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Chris Lynn, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, James Pattinson, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary, Jayant Yadav.
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh
MATCH DETAILS:
Game: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
Date: October 6, 2020, Tuesday
Time: 7:30 PM
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Umpires: Virender Sharma, S Ravi, Chris Gaffaney, Ulhas Gandhe
IPL 2020 Match 20 Live Updates And Score Between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Straight From Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Live Updates
- 6 Oct 2020 1:42 PM GMT
MI vs RR: Playing XI of both teams
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler(w), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi
- 6 Oct 2020 1:34 PM GMT
MI vs RR IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Toss
Mumbai Indians win the toss and bat
- 6 Oct 2020 1:24 PM GMT
MI vs RR IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Match starts at 7:30 PM
- 6 Oct 2020 1:10 PM GMT
20 minutes to toss!