IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, MI vs RR: Rohit Sharma wins toss, Mumbai Indians opt to bat

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, MI vs RR: Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians are set to take the field against Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals tonight at the Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the 20th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, MI vs RR: TOSS – Rohit Sharma wins toss, Mumbai Indians opt to bat

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Capt.), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Chris Lynn, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, James Pattinson, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary, Jayant Yadav.



Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh



MATCH DETAILS:

Game: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals



Date: October 6, 2020, Tuesday

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Umpires: Virender Sharma, S Ravi, Chris Gaffaney, Ulhas Gandhe

