IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals win the toss and elect to field

IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Punjab Kings (PK) in Match 4 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday.

Last season, RR finished at the bottom of the table and as a result, they released their skipper Steve Smith. The 2008 champions have named young Kerala's young Sanju Samson as their new captain. With the likes of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Chris Morris, along with young local talent in Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, and Karthik Tyagi, RR seem like a well-balanced side.



While KL Rahul topped the runs charts in the IPL 2020, he could not lead Punjab past the group stage. One of their weaknesses was their inability to finish the close encounters and that is something Rahul and Co would have worked on ahead of the 14th edition of the tournament.



Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Punjab Kings (PK) Squads:



Rajasthan Royals (RR): Jos Buttler(wk), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(c), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Akash Singh



Punjab Kings (PK): KL Rahul(c&wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar