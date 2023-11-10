Live
Jigarthanda Doublex Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: Getting Positive Reviews From Audience
Get the latest updates on Jigarthanda Doublex! Positive audience reviews pour in. Stay tuned for the movie review and release day LIVE UPDATES....
Get the latest updates on Jigarthanda Doublex! Positive audience reviews pour in. Stay tuned for the movie review and release day LIVE UPDATES. Experience the buzz around this highly acclaimed film
Live Updates
- 10 Nov 2023 6:19 AM GMT
#Japan - Shocked 👎#JigarthandaDoubleX ~ Rocked 🔥#JigarthandaDoubleX - Diwali Winner🏆#JDX— Vignesh (@Vignesh58Viki) November 10, 2023
- 10 Nov 2023 6:10 AM GMT
I wait for the masterstrokes in. @karthiksubbaraj movies... A trick, manipulation by the protagonist to defeat his antagonist and today it's #JigarthandaDoubleX time— SRIPATHI (@chaosthetic_me) November 10, 2023
Wish this could be another banger🔥 pic.twitter.com/vL1b2NBrwm
- 10 Nov 2023 6:09 AM GMT
#JigarthandaDoubleX In Cinemas Today! pic.twitter.com/OnTGAbQnEf— Karthik Ravivarma (@Karthikravivarm) November 10, 2023
- 10 Nov 2023 6:05 AM GMT
#JigarthandaDoubleX— Enowaytion Plus Vijay (@VijayImmanuel6) November 10, 2023
Intermission peaks !!
Lawrence Acting 🔥 pure villainism !!
Sj Surya always 🔥
Sana Music elevates in most of the parts !!
But.........slow !! Slow !! Slow !!
Expecting a raging screenplay In second half !!#EnowaytionPlus #EPlusSquad @karthiksubbaraj…
- 10 Nov 2023 6:05 AM GMT
#JigarthandaDoubleX First Half -— Sathyan Ramasamy (@SathyanRamasamy) November 10, 2023
First of its kind Cinema
Vera Ulagham 😱😱😱😱
Verrrrithanam 💥💥🔥💥🔥💥🔥💥🔥
- 10 Nov 2023 6:04 AM GMT
Positive review🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #JigarthandaDoubleX @karthiksubbaraj @offl_Lawrence pic.twitter.com/yiMt7K6CCA— THALAIVAR ONLY SS (@thalaivaroff) November 10, 2023
- 10 Nov 2023 6:04 AM GMT
#JigarthandaDoublex— AK🐦❤️🔪 (@Ashok588500) November 10, 2023
Good first half👌
Interval block🔥
Subbu👏👏
First 30 mins characters, conflicts establish pandrathuku konjam time eduthu porumayaa pogum.
Apram SJS, Lawrence meet pannadhula irundhu padam nallaa poguthu👌 https://t.co/31frK528Z2
- 10 Nov 2023 6:03 AM GMT
Post Interval - உடுக்கையடி சீன் 😱@offl_Lawrence - Screen Presence is On Par with Tier 1 actors 😈😈😈😈🔥🔥💥💥#JigarthandaDoublex 💥🔥💥— Sathyan Ramasamy (@SathyanRamasamy) November 10, 2023
- 10 Nov 2023 6:03 AM GMT
This frame 💥🔥 That Jigarthanda Bgm 💥🔥 @offl_Lawrence @iam_SJSuryah screen presence 💥vera level intermission 🔥💥 came without a expectation and I was blowed away till now 💥🔥now bring it on the second half🔥💥 @karthiksubbaraj fantabulous work so far 💥 #JigarthandaDoublex pic.twitter.com/UBOYI5WjJ2— Ram Ganesh Manivelu (@krathaganhere) November 10, 2023
- 10 Nov 2023 6:03 AM GMT
#JigarthandaDoublex at interval. Solid first half that takes its own time to take-off but is superbly complemented by the world-building. This is @karthiksubbaraj heartfelt tribute to the Spaghetti western and also doubling up as a good spiritual sequel to the original…— Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) November 10, 2023