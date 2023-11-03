Live
Keeda Cola Twitter Review
Discover the latest buzz around the Keeda Cola Movie with this Twitter review! Dive into the social media reactions, opinions, and insights...
Live Updates
- 3 Nov 2023 6:04 AM GMT
Showtime:- #KeedaaCola pic.twitter.com/YvefrH3qQx— Dec 22 🦖 (@DhoolpetDoolraj) November 3, 2023
- 3 Nov 2023 5:58 AM GMT
It's time to laugh your hearts out.— Suresh Kondeti (@santoshamsuresh) November 3, 2023
#KeedaaCola in theatres now! Gang tho elli gola cheyyale 💥#KeedaaColaOnNov3https://t.co/dtPkq0A6Yf@TharunBhasckerD @RanaDaggubati @VGSainma @IamChaitanyarao @smayurk @tweetfromRaghu @JeevanKumar459 @IamVishnuOi @RavindraVijay1 pic.twitter.com/n07o9klSON
- 3 Nov 2023 5:56 AM GMT
On another note, the details regarding Keeda Cola's availability on OTT platforms have sparked curiosity. It has been reported that the digital rights for Keeda Cola have been acquired by the popular Telugu OTT platform Read More
- 3 Nov 2023 5:54 AM GMT
Congratulations to @TharunBhasckerD— Suresh Productions (@SureshProdns) November 3, 2023
and the entire team on the tremendous response pouring in for #KeedaaCola 🔥💯
In theatres now!#KeedaaColaOnNov3https://t.co/0Qz8FGY3NS
@RanaDaggubati @IamChaitanyarao @smayurk @tweetfromRaghu @JeevanKumar459 @IamVishnuOi @RavindraVijay1 pic.twitter.com/vakfy7xqBs
- 3 Nov 2023 5:53 AM GMT
#KeedaaCola is easily one of my favorite films of the year and one of the quirkiest crime comedies I’ve seen in recent memory, especially from Telugu Cinema. Tharun Bhascker’s writing, directing AND acting were on point along with every other technical craft. BONKERS STUFF!! pic.twitter.com/6YjHhSLn4l— Ganeshen🌶️ (@Ganeshen5) November 3, 2023
- 3 Nov 2023 5:46 AM GMT
Another madness from Tharun Bhaskar.#KeedaCola is racy, intelligent, quirky but most importantly funny asf💯— Ashish (@trashishhh) November 2, 2023
Vivek Sagar fans ki pandga, madd stuff.
Hattrick for the man❤️
- 3 Nov 2023 5:44 AM GMT
#KeedaCola 3/5👍🏼— Theju🌸 (@PinkCancerian) November 3, 2023
I laughed my lungs out in a few scenes, for me that itself is a winner.
TB’s attempt at crime comedy wasn’t that bad after all. He rocked in all the jobs he was at. Jeevan & Vivek sagar were the trump cards.
Don’t expect twists n turns or a crazy plot. Fun watch pic.twitter.com/PZTvKVVcpf
- 3 Nov 2023 5:40 AM GMT
Reason why I love @TharunBhasckerD 🫠#KeedaCola pic.twitter.com/uBGwmMMO19— 🌶️ (@lokiidcruz) November 3, 2023
- 3 Nov 2023 5:39 AM GMT
Show time: #KeedaCola pic.twitter.com/9kdY3ehsbQ— Mani (@teja_vms) November 3, 2023
- 3 Nov 2023 5:34 AM GMT
ST : #KeedaCola@TharunBhasckerD 👌👌🔥 pic.twitter.com/gtm9PuaocU— Manoj Munagapati (@Munagapat_Manoj) November 3, 2023