KKR vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2020 Match 5 Updates: Toss at 7:00 PM

KKR vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2020 Match 5 Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would look to start its IPL 2020 campaign with a win, when the Karthik-led side face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the fifth match of 13th edition of Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton (Wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik (Wicketkeeper), Ali Khan.



Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper), Kieron Pollard, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Aditya Tare (Wicketkeeper), James Pattinson.



IPL 2020 Full Schedule: IPL Fixtures, Date, Time and Venue

Here's all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 5, KKR vs MI cricket match:

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL match take place?



The KKR vs MI IPL match will be held on September 23, Wednesday.



Where will the KKR vs MI IPL match be played?



The venue for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.



What will be the timings of the KKR vs MI IPL match?



The IPL 2020 Match 5 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.



At what time KKR vs MI toss will take place?



The KKR vs MI live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.



Which TV channels will telecast the KKR vs MI IPL match live?



The KKR vs MI IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.



Where can one live stream the match between KKR vs MI?



You can watch the live streaming of KKR vs MI match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.

IPL 2020 Points Table, Indian Premier League 2020 Team Rankings

Latest News On IPL 2020