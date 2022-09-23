  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Live Updates

Krishna Vrinda Vihari Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES

Naga Shourya Unveils The Release Date Of Krishna Vrinda Vihari
x

Naga Shourya Unveils The Release Date Of Krishna Vrinda Vihari

Highlights

The next movie Krishna Vrinda Vihari, starring the yon actor Naga Shaurya, will have a major theatrical debut on September 23, 2022. There are only...

The next movie Krishna Vrinda Vihari, starring the yon actor Naga Shaurya, will have a major theatrical debut on September 23, 2022. There are only two days left until the movie is out. The audience has expressed interest in the movie based on the trailer, teaser, and songs. It appears that Naga Shaurya's Krishna Vrinda Vihari will have a successful advance ticket sale.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X