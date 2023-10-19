Live
Just In
Leo Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES
Get the Latest Leo Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES - Stay Informed about the Hottest Tamil Release
Live Updates
- 19 Oct 2023 7:05 AM GMT
#Leo 🔥🔥🔥 is one of our #Thalapathy’s finest performances ❤️ and will be among his best films @trishtrashers your on screen chemistry is unreal Thank you @Dir_Lokesh and @anirudhofficial for giving us this Blocko- Blockbuster 🔥🔥@Jagadishbliss @7screenstudio— Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) October 19, 2023
- 19 Oct 2023 7:04 AM GMT
#LEO [3.25/5] : A good action thriller/entertainer..— 𝗕𝗜𝗕𝗜𝗡 𝗕𝗘𝗡𝗡𝗬 ⚪️🇮🇳 (@BibinBenny04) October 19, 2023
Familiar story.. #ThalapathyVijay holds the show.. 👍#SanjayDutt and #Arjun are terrific..
Action sequences are well choreographed..#Ani music is OK! #LCU connect is forced..
You can watch it once!#LeoReview pic.twitter.com/UDgDEJKGmn
- 19 Oct 2023 7:01 AM GMT
Done with my show, lack of storyline without proper writing. Superb Screenplay with High action scenes worked well at interval and climax. Feels boring with lag scenes and song. Somewhere missing looks like a forceful LCU. Anirudh impressive BGM— Peter Reviews (@urstrulyPeter) October 19, 2023
in some parts #Leo 2.25/5.0
- 19 Oct 2023 7:00 AM GMT
.#ThalapathyViiay #Leo #LeoReview After An Engaging & Gripping First Half , #Leo Fails To Gain The Momentum In The Second Half & Ends Up As “Average” Film.— BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) October 19, 2023
Verdict : Only For Hard Core Action Lovers
Rating : 2/5 @actorvijay @trishtrashers @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial… pic.twitter.com/Lp3wbS3dpU
- 19 Oct 2023 7:00 AM GMT
Now it has become clear that why #Leo team was forcing government for 4 am and 7 am shows repeatedly.— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 19, 2023
||#LeoFDFS|#LeoReview||
Now it has become clear that why leo team was asking 85% share from first week ticket selling money.
Now it has become clear that why leo team sold… pic.twitter.com/rRSoLGWzNI
- 19 Oct 2023 6:59 AM GMT
Leo - Honest Review 👍— bala (@bala53786147) October 19, 2023
Pros :
- Theatre ambience 👌
- Safe Parking lot 💥
- Unlimited Popcorn 🍿
- Proper Sound system ♥️
- Perfect AC temperature 🥶
- Proper seating with correct level adjustments ✅
Cons :
-- #Leo movie 👎#LeoReview pic.twitter.com/qX4RYPsIa9
- 19 Oct 2023 6:59 AM GMT
This is the exact situation of theatres 😂😍— Vijay Fans Trends 🔥🧊 (@VijayFansTrends) October 19, 2023
LEO LEO LEO LEO #Leo 😎#LeoReview pic.twitter.com/VgzRHEBgd7