RR vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Rajasthan win toss, elect to bowl

Live Cricket Score RR vs KKR: Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) helmed by Dinesh Karthik, in the 12th match of IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. The match begins at 7.30 pm IST.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 Live: Toss Updates

Rajasthan Royals win the toss and field

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), IPL 2020 Live: Teams

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti



Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat



Here's all you need to know about the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match:



When and what time will the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match begin?



The Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will start at 7:30 PM IST on September 30. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match begins.

Where will be the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match held?



The Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.



Which channel will telecast the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match?



Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi will provide live telecasts of the IPL 2020 match in India.

How can I watch the 12th game of IPL 2020 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders live online?

Disney+Hotstar VIP will provide live streaming of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.



Which players will be involved in the 12th game of IPL 2020 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders?

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth



Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh.

