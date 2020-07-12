LIVE Updates: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan test positive for Coronavirus
Tollywood and Bollywood Live News Today, 12 July 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from South Indian Cinema. You can find all the latest news from Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam movies as they break.
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, 77, has been tested positive for coronavirus. The actor shared his medical condition via Twitter where he mentioned that he has been hospitalised. Big B also shared that all his family members, as well as staff members, have undergone tests, but the results are awaited. He also requested everyone who had come in his contact in the last ten days to get tested.
Celebs wish Speedy Recovery:
Soon after Amitabh and Abhishek shared the news on Twitter, their fans started wishing for their recovery. Celebrities including Mammootty, Hansal Mehta, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee. In addition, Sonu Sood, Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Anupam Kher. Furthermore, Bhumi Pednekar and Mahesh Babu among many others shared wishes for their fast recovery.
Live Updates
- 12 July 2020 9:35 AM GMT
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test positive for Coronavirus
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has announced that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have also tested positive for coronavirus. He tweeted, 'Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery.'
- 12 July 2020 8:45 AM GMT
Pawan Kalyan: Looking forward to see you both in good health
To my beloved & respected— Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) July 12, 2020
Sri @SrBachchan ji, pic.twitter.com/fyMwsw3wQI
- 12 July 2020 8:22 AM GMT
Amit Sadh wishes Amitabh and Abhishek speedy recovery
🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WMxzh9cvna— Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) July 12, 2020
- 12 July 2020 8:04 AM GMT
Fans pray for Amitabh and Abhishek's health in a Ujjain temple
Madhya Pradesh: Special prayers being offered for the good health of Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan at a temple in Ujjain.— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020
Actor Amitabh Bachchan & son Abhishek Bachchan tested #COVID19 positive & both admitted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/sx12Am8InA
- 12 July 2020 7:20 AM GMT
Hema Malini shared on Twitter, "Amit ji has tested positive & has been admitted to Nanavati hospital. I pray for his well being & I’m sure that with all our collective prayers, he will come out of this safely."
Amit ji has tested positive & has been admitted to Nanavati hospital. I pray for his well being & I’m sure that with all our collective prayers, he will come out of this safely🙏— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) July 12, 2020
- 12 July 2020 7:19 AM GMT
Parineeti Chopra wishes Amitabh speedy recovery
Speedy recovery sir 💕 You will be fine soon! @SrBachchan https://t.co/pD3ctrmiGC— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) July 11, 2020
- 12 July 2020 6:26 AM GMT
Security beefed up outside Nanavati Hospital, Bachchan's home
Mumbai Police have beefed up security outside the Nanavati Hospital, where megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachahan have been admitted after they tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Sunday. Security has also been stepped up outside the megastar's two bungalows in Juhu area here, they said. After the Bachchans on Saturday said they tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted to hospital, some people tried to gather outside the medical facility located in Vile Parle (West), but they were asked to leave and not allowed to stand on the road, a police official said.
- 12 July 2020 5:48 AM GMT
- 12 July 2020 5:41 AM GMT
Bollywood actor Anupam Kher’s mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece have tested positive for coronavirus.
He tweeted, “This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.🙏”
This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!🙏 pic.twitter.com/EpjDIALft2— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 12, 2020
- 11 July 2020 11:29 PM GMT
Amitabh Bachchan is brought to hospital after he complained about breathing problem. Doctors have confirmed that Mr. Bachchan was symptomatic and was self-isolating at home before being taken to Nanavati Hospital. Doctors also informed that Mr. Bachchan is completely stable