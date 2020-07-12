LIVE Updates: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan test positive for Coronavirus

Tollywood and Bollywood Live News Today, 12 July 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from South Indian Cinema. You can find all the latest news from Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam movies as they break.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, 77, has been tested positive for coronavirus. The actor shared his medical condition via Twitter where he mentioned that he has been hospitalised. Big B also shared that all his family members, as well as staff members, have undergone tests, but the results are awaited. He also requested everyone who had come in his contact in the last ten days to get tested.

Celebs wish Speedy Recovery:

Soon after Amitabh and Abhishek shared the news on Twitter, their fans started wishing for their recovery. Celebrities including Mammootty, Hansal Mehta, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee. In addition, Sonu Sood, Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Anupam Kher. Furthermore, Bhumi Pednekar and Mahesh Babu among many others shared wishes for their fast recovery.