Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today, 1 October 2021
Weather in Hyderabad will be 31 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:06 AM and will set at 6:05 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on October 1 will be 78% and Air Quality will be Fair with 27 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 32 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 24 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:57 AM and will set at 5:57 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on October 1 will be 77% and Air Quality will be Fair with 21 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on October 1 (23 Safar, 1443); Fajr: 4:55 AM; Sunrise: 6:06 AM; Dhuhr: 12:06 PM; Asr: 3:29 PM; Maghrib: 6:05 PM; Isha: 7:17 PM.
Live Updates
- 1 Oct 2021 8:36 AM GMT
Police use water cannon to disperse protesters who trespassed barricades ahead of Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala's programme, in Jhajjar. "At a time when farmers' crops have been damaged due to rains, Dy CM is coming here, instead of meeting them,"a protester says
- 1 Oct 2021 8:35 AM GMT
During the festive season, we have to remain alert and vigilant. If we remain careful for the next 6-8 weeks, then we will be able to see a decline in the overall number of COVID19 cases: AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria
- 1 Oct 2021 4:40 AM GMT
PM Modi extends birthday greetings to President Ram Nath Kovind
He tweets "Due to his humble personality, he has endeared himself to entire nation. His focus on empowering the poor & marginalised sections of society is exemplary. May he lead a long & healthy life."
- 1 Oct 2021 4:35 AM GMT
Coronavirus in India: India reports 26,727 new COVID19 cases, 28,246 recoveries & 277 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry
Active cases: 2,75,224
Total cases: 3,37,66,707
Total recoveries: 3,30,43,144
Death toll: 4,48,339
Total vaccination: 89,02,08,007 (64,40,451 in last 24 hrs)