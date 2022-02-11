Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 11 February 2022
- 11 Feb 2022 8:10 AM GMT
The police have barred anyone from going to the CID office in Guntur in the wake of the arrest of TDP MLC Ashok Babu. Barricades were set up at GGH and a check post was set up at the bridge there. The TDP leaders were stopped as they tried to march towards the CID office. With the sanctions, former minister Nakka Ananda Babu and former MLA Tenali Shravan Kumar dispersed from there.Read more
- 11 Feb 2022 6:54 AM GMT
A total of six people were killed in road accidents at different places in the Kurnool district. Two persons were killed when an RTC bus collided with a Bolero vehicle in Nandikotkur, three persons died when a car hits a parked lorry on the Bangalore Highway and one died when a motorbike collided with a tree in Atmakur.Read more
- 11 Feb 2022 6:53 AM GMT
Hyderabad: Numaish, the popular annual trade in Hyderabad which was shut down due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases is likely to be reopened later this month. Numaish was opened on January 1 but was closed within a day due to the rise in the positivity rate.Read more
- 11 Feb 2022 6:52 AM GMT
A young woman who is upset that her parents for refusing her to marry the young man she has chosen attempted suicide by jumping from the bridge into the Krishna River. However, an auto driver noticed and rescued the student. The incident took place in Vijayawada city. Going into the details, a young girl fell in love with a student from the Prasad Padu area in Vijayawada city and told her parents that she would marry him but they did not agree. Deciding to commit suicide, she jumped into the river Krishna from the Kanakadurga bridge. Observed auto driver Venkatesh jumped from the bridge and rescued the student.Read more
- 11 Feb 2022 6:51 AM GMT
The TDP MLC Ashok Babu was arrested by AP CID officials on Friday morning. The officers who took Ashok Babu into custody have shifted him to the Guntur CID office and are investigating. CID officials said that Ashok Babu had given false information that he had qualified B.Com while he was working as an Assistant Commercial Officer.Read more