Hyderabad's Numaish likely to reopen in February-end

Hyderabad: Numaish, the popular annual trade in Hyderabad which was shut down due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases is likely to be reopened later this month. Numaish was opened on January 1 but was closed within a day due to the rise in the positivity rate.



The exhibition society and the organisers of the event are mulling to reopen Numaish between February 20 and 25 as the state health department announced the end of third phase of the pandemic. The organisers appealed to the police to allow reopening of the Numaish as the curbs have also been lifted in the state.

On Wednesday, the society held a meeting which was attended by some government officials to discuss the proposal. According to society, various departments have responded positively and are said to be waiting for final nod. After receiving the permission from all departments concerned, the society will invite traders to again set up their stalls.

The 45-day-long Numaish began on January 1, but was closed on the very next day as authorities announced that they are suspending it till January 10 due to the pandemic. After a review of the situation, the authorities cancelled the fair in view of the orders issued by the government banning public gatherings.

On the night of January 2, authorities had ordered closure of Numaish, a day after it was inaugurated by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and state home minister Mahmood Ali. On the very first day, about 10,000 people visited the exhibition when authorities ordered the exhibition society to close it.

The exhibition society which has been organizing the annual trade for 80 years, had put in place various measures to adhere to Covid-19 safety rules like compulsory wearing of masks, maintaining social distance and vaccination of all stall owners. Around 1,600 stalls were allotted to traders and various business organizations from different parts of the country to sell their products at the fair.

Numaish was not held last year due to the COVID-19 situation in the state. This was only the third time in its history that it could not be held since it was started in 1938.