Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 16 November 2021
Live Updates today on 16 November: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break.
Live Updates
- 16 Nov 2021 6:17 AM GMT
A young man named Harshavardhan who was injured in the Suryabagh incident in Visakhapatnam died on Tuesday morning while receiving treatment at KGH. On the 13th of this month, Harshavardhan, who had poured petrol on the girl, set himself on fire. It was reported that Harshavardhan has resorted to attacking because the young woman refused to marry. A young woman who was seriously injured in a fire due to a petrol attack is being treated at KGH.
- 16 Nov 2021 5:12 AM GMT
The incident in which Deputy Tehsildar committed suicide by hanging took place in the Banaganepalle town on Monday. According to family members, Surendra, 35, of Done town, was married to Jagadeeshwari, daughter of Ranganaikalu of Rambhupal Nagar, Banaganapalle town. Surendra is working as a Deputy Tehsildar in the RDO office at Nandyal and Jagadeeshwari as a constable in the Kovelakuntla SEB police station and resides in Rambhupal Nagar of Banaganapalle. They have two children, Rutvik and Aditya. Surendra, who had been ill for some time, left for Hyderabad two days ago and returned home on Sunday after undergoing medical tests.
- 16 Nov 2021 5:12 AM GMT
It is known that Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission has been conducting the elections for pending local bodies in the state. Against this backdrop, the polling for 10 ZPTC seats and 123 MPTC seats in the state will be held on Tuesday. Elections are being held in the respective seats, which are lying vacant due to various reasons.