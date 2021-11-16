Hyderabad man with 117 pending challans caught by traffic police

The traffic police who caught a man for violating traffic norms was surprised after seeing pending challan history of him. Mohammad Farid Khan who has 117 unpaid traffic challans was caught by the Abids traffic police while he was passing the Hyderabad collectorate.



The police who are conducting the vehicle check found that Mohammad Farid has 117 challans worth Rs 30,000 and seized his bike. Farid Khan was asked to take his bike after paying the pending challans.

It is also said that the police tightened the rules for traffic violators in the city i.e. those with more than 10 pending challans will be asked to come for counselling. Awareness sessions on traffic rules and the aftermath of the violations will be conducted for the traffic violators.