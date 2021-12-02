Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 2 December 2021
- 2 Dec 2021 5:53 AM GMT
The police conducted a cordon and search operation here at Bandlaguda of Rajendranagar in the wee hours of Thursday. With foreigners as their aim, the operation was conducted with 150 policemen who inspected 200 houses in Bandlaguda and Radhanagar. The police took 50 Nigerians into custody who are being questioned. The police said that all those who were arrested were staying illegally in the country even after the expiry of their visa. Meanwhile, the Nigerians argued with the police on being taken to the police station stating that they were students and are studying.
- 2 Dec 2021 5:11 AM GMT
Breaking News -— Andhra Pradesh Weatherman (@APWeatherman96) December 2, 2021
---
The Low Pressure got even stronger into a Depression (వాయుగుండం). Now this system has started to Climb up close towards our North #AndhraPradesh. In next 12 hours, this can intensify to a Strong Depression. pic.twitter.com/5qzcEjsQQ5