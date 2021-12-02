Cyberabad police bust fake call centre racket

"A biggest cyber scam has been busted and gangs involved in defrauding the people with fake call centres have been arrested," said Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Ravindra. The fake call centres with the names -- SBI Dhani Bazar, The Loan India, Loan Bazar are said to have swindled Rs 100 crores.



Speaking at a press conference, the CP said that the gangs cheated the people by calling them from SBI customer care service through spoof call apps. "Around 33,000 calls were made throughout the year across the country by the fraudsters who made crores of money. So far, 209 cases were registered against across the country on the gang which collected the details of the customers from SBI agents and collected the cash from credit card holders," Stephen Ravindra said, adding that Farman Hussain played a key role in the scam.



The police arrested 14 people and seized 30 cell phones, three laptops, a car and a bike from them.



The CP also said that they also arrested a gang who cheated the people on offering loans through Dhani and Loan Bazar. Abhishek Mishra, kingpin in the case created a fake app and cheated the people on offering loan and collected huge money from them in the name of processing fee. The 14-member gang were taken into custody and 17 mobile phones, three laptops, five SIM cards were seized.

