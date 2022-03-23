Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh News Today 23 March 2022
Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh News Today 23 March 2022
Live Updates today on 23 March 2022: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break
Live Updates
- 23 March 2022 7:21 AM GMT
Telangana high court will get 10 new judges as the President Ramnath Kovind notified the appointment of judges on Tuesday. With the new appointments, the strength of high court judges rose to 29. There are 13 more vacancies in the Telangana high court as the sanctioned strength is 42.Read more
- 23 March 2022 7:10 AM GMT
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock over the Bhoiguda Fire accident that claimed the lives of 11 workers and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased. Accordingly, he directed the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to look into it and also asked to make arrangements to move the bodies of the workers to their hometownRead more
- 23 March 2022 6:51 AM GMT
The Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget sessions began on the 11th day on Wednesday. As part of proceedings, Andhra Pradesh Power Corporation annual reports will be tabled by Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddyin the house followed by Minister Muthamsetti Srinivasa Rao will introduce the Andhra Pradesh Official Language Amendment Bill before the House. The House will also approve several budget-demand bills as wellRead more
- 23 March 2022 6:50 AM GMT
Telangana BJP demanded Rs 50 lakh to the kin of those who died in Bhoiguda fire accident in Secunderabad today morning. In a statement, the party said, "It's shocking to hear about the unfortunate and accidental death of over 11 people in the fire accident at Secunderabad.Read more
- 23 March 2022 6:49 AM GMT
The state government, which places the highest priority on the safety of women and children in the state, has made another 163 direction patrol vehicles available for their protection. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated them at the Assembly premises. Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan said they are preparing for a good event today and opined 1.16 crore women have downloaded the Direction app. "The government will not stand idle if injustice is done to women; there are already 900 bikes in the Disha police stations and more than 3,000 emergency vehicles were launched," said CM Jagan.Read more
- 23 March 2022 6:48 AM GMT
In an heart-wrenching incident, 11 people burnt alive after being caught in fire here at Bhoiguda in Secunderabad on Wednesday morning. The incident took place at 4 am today. Going into details, around 15 people were asleep in a scrap godown in IDH colony in Bhoiguda when the fire engulfed due to a short circuit. While two people escaped from the fire, remaining 13 people were caught in fire.Read more
- 23 March 2022 6:47 AM GMT
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has given good news for the devotees of Tirumala Srivari and gave permission to Srivari devotees to perform Angapradakshinam at the Srivari temple from April 2 (i.e. from Ugadi). The TTD will issue the tokens from April 1 for Angapradakshinam. It is known that the TTD had abolished above services at Tirumala for the past two years due to he outbreak of coronavirus and now made the decision to allow as the corona cases slowly subsided.Read more