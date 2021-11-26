Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 26 November 2021
Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 26 November 2021
- 26 Nov 2021 7:02 AM GMT
A strange incident took place at a house in Srikrishna Nagar at 20th Division MR Palli of Tirupati corporation where a drinking water tank has come out of the ground. Going into the details, a woman who descended to the ground to clean a water tank at her house was surprised to see the drinking water tank of 25 feet in length come out of the ground.The woman who was shocked over the incident jumped out of the tank out of fear and was injured in the incident. The tank which came out of the ground appeared to have been built in the ground with 18 cement slabs.Read more
- 26 Nov 2021 6:14 AM GMT
A father and son were arrested by the Chandrayangutta police for raping two women, both siblings aged 32 and 23 years. The arrested persons were identified as Syed Hassan Askari (52) from Chanchalguda and his son Syed Afroz (23) from Old Malakpet. According to the police, Hassan Askari promised to solve the ill health and financial problems of the elder sister and her family. The woman believed him and later depended on him for all the issues. Also Read - Gang-rape, murder of minor: Class 4 girl meets top cop, seeks punishment for culprits ADVERTISEMENT The police said that the Askari hypnotized the woman who acquainted with him after her divorce with husband and sexuallyassaulted her multiple times stating he will drive away all the evil forces. Later, he threatened her and sexually assaulted her younger sister, the police said, adding that Afroz also raped the victim. Based on the complaint, the police arrested two people.
- 26 Nov 2021 5:59 AM GMT
Rayalaseema districts are yet to face yet another low pressure in the next three days and are likely to receive heavy rains. The Amaravati Meteorological Department has forecasted low pressure in the Bay of Bengal at the southern Andaman by November 28. It is expected to strengthen further in the next 48 hours and travel west-northwest. Against this backdrop, light to moderate showers or thundershowers will occur at one or two places on the north Coastal Andhra. The southern coastal and Rayalaseema districts are expected to receive light rains along with heavy rains in one or two places.Read more
- 26 Nov 2021 5:11 AM GMT
In a tragic incident, four people killed after their car rammed into a tree near Manakondur police station in the wee hours of Friday. Of all the five people in the car, four were dead on the spot and another sustained serious injuries. The injured was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victims are said to be the natives of Jyothinagar of Karimnagar. The incident took place when they were returning to Karimnagar after attending 10-day death event of a relative in Kallur of Khammam district. The police registered a case and launched an investigation. The victims are yet to be identified.