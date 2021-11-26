Hyderabad: So far 32,818 drunk and drive cases registered in Cyberabad this year

As many as 32,818 drunk and drive cases were registered under Cyberabad Commissionerate limits so far this year, the Cyberabad police said, adding that most of the cases were registered against two-wheeler riders.



According to the information released by the police, around 25,614 two-wheelers were caught drinking more than the permissable amount and the list follows with 1,055 auto-rickshaw drivers, 5,947 four-wheelers and 202 heavy vehicle drivers. Cases were registered against all of them.

Furthermore, 210 accidents occurred under the Commissionerate limits due to drunk driving and 232 were dead. Around 30.07 per cent of accidents were caused due to the motorists driving in intoxicated state. All of those who are caught by the police were aged below 35 years.

The traffic police said that strict action will be initiated for driving the vehicles by consuming more than permissable amount of alcohol.