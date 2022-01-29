Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 29 January 2022
Live Updates today on 29 January 2022: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break
- 29 Jan 2022 7:16 AM GMT
Tension mounted in Paleru after youth congress leaders staged a protest demanding the government to release job notifications in the state on Saturday. The youth Congress leaders from four mandals tried to lay siege to the MLA's camp office in Kusumanchi mandal. They raised the slogans against the government during the protest. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the activists to police station.Read more
- 29 Jan 2022 6:45 AM GMT
The Telangana government is likely to reopen the schools in the state from Feb 1. With the recommendations of the medical and health department, the government is said to have taken a call on the reopening of schools. The schools will be directed to implement strict COVID-19 measures. An official announcement will be made today by the government. The Chief Minister who will decide on the reopening of schools today is also likely to take a decision on conducting online and offline class in schools and colleges from the first week of February, leaving a choice to the students to attend either online or offline classes.Read more
- 29 Jan 2022 6:24 AM GMT
Hyderabad: Telangana police have busted a group running an elaborate call centre racket targeting Telugu speakers operating from Jharkhand. The police unearthed the scam on Friday following the arrest of nine persons in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. The arrested have been identified as autorickshaw drivers Katravath Raju, K Santosh, and D Srinivasulu ; students E Ganesh, M Venkatesh, K Harilal, K Ganesh, M Ganesh; and farmer K Raju, police officials said.Read more
- 29 Jan 2022 6:22 AM GMT
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is set to visit Sangareddy next month to lay foundation stone for several projects in the district. This comes after the TRS district superintendent Chintha Prabhakar met the Chief Minister on Friday here at Pragati Bhavan. During his visit to Sangareddy, the CM will lay foundation stones of Sangameshwara Lift Irrigation Project (SLIP) and Basaveshwara Lift Irrigation Projects (BLIP). He will also inaugurate the newly built Government Medical College in Sangareddy.Read more