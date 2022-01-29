CM KCR to chair TRS parliamentary party meeting tomorrow

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will chair parliamentary party meeting tomorrow afternoon at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad. The Chief Minister will be meeting all the MPs to discuss the strategy to be followed in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

In the meeting, the MPs will submit reports on various issues in the state to the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, the CM will talk to the MPs about the funds that are due to the state and old arrears. He will also direct the MPs to strongly question the requests already made by the state government.

It is known that the budget sessions will begin in parliament on Monday. The budget will be presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. In the view of the current COVID-19 situation in the state, the budget sessions will be held in two phases. While the first phase of meeting will be conducted from January 31 to February 11 and the second phase of meeting from March 14 to April 8.