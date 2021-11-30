Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 30 November 2021
- 30 Nov 2021 6:50 AM GMT
In a shocking incident, a young boy who went to distribute wedding cards for his uncle's marriage died in a road accident near RS Rangapuram village in Kurnool on Monday. According to the Sub Inspector, Srinivasan, a young man Mahbubasa from Nandikotkur is set to marry a woman from Elbanda of Veldhurthy on December 9. Against this backdrop, the to be bride went to Nandikotkur and came to Kamalapuram village in Done Mandal with wedding cards and took his nephew Khashim Basha to Elbanda on a motorcycle. While on his way, he collided with a Mahendra luggage vehicle parked on the side of the road near RS Rangapuram. Khashim Bhasha 19, died on the spot after sustaining severe head injuries in the accident. Meanwhile, Mahabubsa's leg was broken and shifted to Bethancherla CHC in 108 and sent to Kurnool for better treatment. After receiving the information, SI P Srinivasan reached the spot and found out the cause of the accident. The SI said the case was registered following a complaint by Hussein Bee, Dasthagiri, the parents of the deceased.
- 30 Nov 2021 6:39 AM GMT
#Telangana Last 24Hrs Rainfall & Winter Details..!— Hyderabad Rains (@Hyderabadrains) November 30, 2021
➡️South Dists of Telangana recorded widespread Moderate Rains.
♦️Alampur (Gadwal) recorded Highest:25.3mm
➡️North Telangana Seeing good winter chill ❄️
♦️Boath(Adilabad):14.9°C@HiHyderabad @swachhhyd pic.twitter.com/zNOPnBPJIn
- 30 Nov 2021 6:33 AM GMT
A moving car caught on fire here on a flyover near Secunderabad parade grounds on Tuesday morning. Motorists passing by the car were scared after noticing the car going up in flames. The incident caused huge traffic jam on the flyover. No casualties have been reported as the man at wheel noticed the smoke and disembarked the vehicle. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, the police reacted immediately, doused the fire and removed the vehicle from the flyover. The car was completely doused in the incident.
- 30 Nov 2021 6:32 AM GMT
The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has introduced a unique offer for the passengers travelling to Sabarimala. Besides offering the lowest charges for renting the buses to Sabarimala, the TSRTC also announced that it would free service to two cooks, two children aged below 10 years and one attender. The TSRTC also fixed the bus prices. For 36-seat super luxury bus, the bus charge was fixed at Rs 48.96 per kilometre, 40-seat delux bus was at 47.20 per kilometre, 48 seat delux bus at 56.64, 49-seat express bus at Rs 52.43 per kilometre. The devotees were asked to visit the nearby bus stations for hiring the buses.
- 30 Nov 2021 5:52 AM GMT
It is known that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam OSD Dollar Seshadri who went to Visakhapatnam to participate in the Karthika Deepotsavam program on Monday has breathed his last before being rushed to the hospital due to a heart attack in the morning. Meanwhile, the funeral of the deceased Seshadri is scheduled for today in Tirupati. Against this backdrop, Seshadri's body was embalmed at KGH and shifted to Tirupati by road. The body will be kept at Sarojini Devi Layout in Tirupati for people to visit till noon on Tuesday.Read more
- 30 Nov 2021 5:27 AM GMT
Nellore district has been receiving continuous heavy rains for the last four days and the ditches and bends are overflowing. The low-lying areas were inundated. On the other hand, traffic was paralyzed due to floodwaters on National Highway 16. Vehicles were stopped for more than 10 kilometers on the highway from Naidupet to Doravari Satra and from Ojili to Naidupet.Read more