Centre trying to betray farmers: Minister Niranjan Reddy

Telangana minister Jagadish Reddy lashed at centre for neglecting the state. He said that the centre has done nothing to the state and is in turn trying to betray farmers. "The central ministers should speak in support of the central government's decision on paddy procurement not the MPs," the minister said.

He added that the central government is pressurizing the state governments on implementation of power sector reforms and they also want to install electric metres to the motors of agricultural wells. He further questioned as to who will benefit with the implementation of power sector reforms.

"Union minister Kishan Reddy who is representing Telangana and Union agriculture minister are not speaking responsibly. A debate should take place in parliament over paddy procurement and our members are ready to speak. There is also no clarity how much paddy will be procured by the centre. The central government is responsible for providing food security to the people," said the minister, questioning the centre's stance on welfare of farmers in the country.